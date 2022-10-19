35-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at Tacoma apartment complex

Tacoma police have arrested a man linked to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Gregory Hughes, 51, was shot at an apartment complex near Pacific Avenue and South 80th Street on Oct. 9.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hughes unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, detectives and crime scene technicians were able to identify a suspect in this incident and develop probable cause.

Officers took the suspect, a 35-year-old man, into custody at a residence in Tacoma, just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.