35-year-old Baltimore man charged with murder in September shooting in Cherry Hill

A 35-year-old Baltimore man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 31-year-old man early last month, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Baltimore Police said that Maurice Timothy Jones was charged last week with first- and second-degree murder, second-degree assault and various handgun violations. Jones is being held without bail at Baltimore City Central Booking.

Police said Southern District patrol officers were sent to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road for a shooting Sept. 7 just before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived in the Cherry Hill neighborhood in South Baltimore, they found Seth Tunstall suffering from gunshot wounds. The 31-year-old died at the scene, police said.

Authorities did not say when or how Jones was identified as the alleged suspect.