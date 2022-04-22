35-year-old Bethel Township man shot in the head at home in 2021, officials say Thursday

Officials said Thursday that an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old Bethel Township man in September 2021 was a homicide, with Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers offering a reward for information on his shooter.

Zachary Lauderman was found shot twice in the head in his home in the first block of Ulsh Lane at 2:50 p.m. Sept. 10, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers reported Thursday. Until Thursday, few details about Lauderman's homicide were released by Pennsylvania State Police.

The Lebanon County Coroner's Office said that Lauderman was pronounced deceased on Sept. 10. The cause of death was gunshots to the head and the incident was ruled a homicide.

In a press release from Sept. 11, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police said they were conducting a death investigation at Ulsh Lane. Troopers responded to a "report of a male found unresponsive inside his residence."

"Further investigation revealed the male was deceased," the news release states. "The death is being investigated as a suspicious death pending an autopsy at the Lehigh Valley Ceder Crest Hospital."

Officials did not identify Lauderman in the report, with officials saying the "identity of the Victim will be released pending notification to the next of kin."

Lebanon Daily News reporters did not find a follow-up report from the Pennsylvania State Police before the Crime Stopper's release Thursday.

State Police Public Information Officer Trooper David Boehm Friday said the agency is not releasing any more information about the case.

Lauderman was a truck driver who helped start Lauderman & Derr Trucking, according to his obituary. A Lebanon High School Class of 2004 graduate, Lauderman loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that solves this case. Police are asking for anyone with information on this crime to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or they can submit a tip online.

