35-year-old Eureka man identified as victim in Peoria's latest homicide

PEORIA – A Eureka man is the city's latest homicide victim, the Peoria County coroner announced on Monday.

Nathan Michael Belcher, 35, who lived on East Cruger Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds late Saturday night "that were not compatible with life," Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Spring Street, where they found a man who had been shot in the alley. The victim suffered critical injuries, became unresponsive at the scene and could not be revived, police said.

Belcher was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no other details have been released. Belcher's death was the Peoria's 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide should contact detectives at (309) 494-8480 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Eureka man Nathan Belcher IDed as Saturday shooting victim