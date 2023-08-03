35-year-old former church youth leader charged with sexually assaulting child

Amanda Buchanan Justice, 35, of Kings Mountain, was charged with sexually assaulting a child, police said.

She turned herself into the Kings Mountain Police Department on Thursday.

Officers said they received a report of sexual assault on a minor on July 28.

Kings Mountain detectives said they interviewed the alleged victim as part of the investigation before Justice’s arrest.

Justice’s husband told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson that his wife told police about the alleged sex crimes last week, so Thursday’s arrest was not a surprise.

Channel 9 learned Justice was a youth leader at New Life Family Worship Center in Kings Mountain. The church said Justice stepped down from her role as youth leather days before her arrest.

In a Facebook post, the church said, “(Justice) is no longer attending NLFWC. There is an ongoing investigation headed up by KMPD in regards to allegations of misconduct w a minor that did not occur on church grounds or any ministry activities.”

The church’s Facebook post and page were unavailable later Thursday night.

Justice’s husband told Jackson he is still serving as a pastor. However, he stepped down from his role as a youth minister following the allegations involving his wife.

Justice was charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger and is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing.

