35-year-old high school worker sexually assaults teen at his home, Wisconsin cops say

Police say a 35-year-old Wisconsin high school employee was arrested after he was accused of doing drugs with a teen student before sexually assaulting her at his home, news outlets reported.

Justin Jolen Lizama, the suspect in the case, was an event staff employee at Case High School in Mount Pleasant, police say, according to WTMJ.

The news outlet reported that the Mount Pleasant Police Department began an investigation in June after it reported receiving allegations of a relationship between Lizama and a 16-year-old student.

The victim reportedly told police she met Lizama when she was sitting under a tree near a hotel, recalling how Lizama pulled up and asked if she was okay before asking her to get in the car. Even though the teen said she was scared, police said, she decided to go with him because she had nowhere else to go, Fox6 reported.

The criminal complaint stated the two went to his home where they smoked marijuana and engaged in sexual activity, according to Fox6. The victim told police the next morning she still felt high and Lizama dropped her back off at the hotel, which she believed was to prevent anyone from seeing them together.

The complaint states the victim said there were additional incidents where sexual activity took place, and investigators found text conversations referencing those claims on the teen’s cell phone, WTMJ reported.

Court records show charges were filed against Lizama on Aug. 28. He faces one count of sexual assault of student by school staff and one count of child enticement, both felonies.

Lizama was given a $50,000 bond and is set to be back in court on Sept. 6, court records show. The Mount Pleasant Police Department could not immediately share information on the case with McClatchy News.

FBI contractor threatened suicide if teens didn’t send him explicit images, feds say

Former Wichita police officer gets probation after being accused in child sex crimes

Kansas City security guard charged with kidnapping, raping second woman during work