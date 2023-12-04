A 35-year-old Knoxville man was shot and killed Dec. 3 at an apartment near downtown.

Howard Jordan was pronounced dead at Arbor Place Apartments on Lula Powell Drive, Knoxville police said in a news release.

Police arrived at about 10:45 a.m. Dec. 3, and the suspect had already gotten away. Police have a suspect in the shooting but have not arrested him. They say the 28-year-old shot Jordan and toward others at the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 35-year-old Knoxville man shot and killed in apartment