Police ID 35-year-old man fatally shot in Wilmington's Brandywine Village neighborhood

A 35-year-old man fatally shot in Wilmington's Brandywine Village neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified by city police.

Wilmington Police have identified the deceased man as Thaddeus Blackman.

Officers were called to the first block of Gordon St. about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found Blackman shot and in critical condition.

Blackman was taken to a hospital, where police said he died.

This is Wilmington's fourth fatal shooting so far this year — three people fewer than the previous year for the same time period, according to Delaware Online/The News Journal records. While the number of fatal shootings are down when compared to the same time period, the number of people shot is tied at 30 for both years.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Wicks (302) 576-3654 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington police ID man fatally shot Tuesday in Brandywine Village