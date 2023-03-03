35-year-old man found shot to death in driveway of Cahokia Heights residence

A 35-year-old Cahokia Heights man was found shot to death in the driveway of a residence in the 400 block of N. 57th Street on Monday.

Mikus S. Murray was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. His last known address was the 400 block of N. 57th, authorities said.

Cahokia Heights Police Detective Jamal Jackson said the shooting was reported at 1:36 a.m.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located a male’s body in the driveway of a residence,” Jackson said.

Police investigators with the department are working the case.

Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas said police have no suspects identified, and no motive has been established. He said the victim had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 618-332-1184.