35-year-old man gunned down on Brooklyn street

A man was fatally shot in a barrage of bullets on a Brooklyn street Monday, according to police.

Eric Rentas, 35, was standing on Euclid Ave. near Sutter Ave. in East New York when two men walked up to him around 11:35 a.m., cops said.

The three argued before at least one of the men pulled out a gun and pumped several bullets into Rentas’ torso.

A witness told the Daily News she heard four shots.

“My daughter and I saw him kill that man,” said the woman. “The guy who shot him was running away.”

Both men involved — who police believe are in their 20s — ran off, dumping the gun they used in the shooting in a nearby trash can, police and sources said.

Rentas could not be saved.

“He was lying flat dead on his back on the sidewalk,” said the woman, who believes the victim and shooters are all part of the same circle in the nearby Cypress Hills Houses.

She recognized the shooter as a notoriously aggressive man who threatens residents of the neighborhood.

Rentas used to live in the neighborhood but had moved to the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

“He was a very cool guy and a friend to everyone in the neighborhood,” said a woman, who asked not to be named. “He didn’t live here anymore. He just came around to hang with his boys.”

Police are still working to track down the gunmen.