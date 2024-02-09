35-year-old man identified as person found in Dayton house during demolition

A 35-year-old Dayton man has been identified as the person who was found dead in a house during demolition.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ryan Henson.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body found in basement of house near Dayton middle school; homicide detectives investigating

According to a previous News Center 7 report, around 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Huffman Avenue on a report of a dead body, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

A private demolition contractor had found what appeared to be a body during demolition, according to Asst. Dayton Fire Chief Brad French.

The property had been the site of a fire on Nov. 29., 2023, News Center 7 previously reported.

>> Man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old from RiverScape MetroPark convicted

During that fire, the flames were so strong that the building was starting to collapse making it unsafe for firefighters to enter it, French sad.

An emergency demolition had been ordered.

Henson’s death is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.