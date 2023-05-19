A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in West Allis; a woman is in custody, police say
A 35-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in West Allis from apparent gunshot wounds.
West Allis Police said they received a call regarding a person shot in the 1600 block of South 69th Street around 11:41 p.m., May 18. The original caller, a 28-year-old West Allis woman, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.
"Both parties involved were known to one another," police said in a statement. "No other people were in the home and nobody else was shot or injured."
West Allis Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-302-8000.
Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on Twitter @Redheadliner.
Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.
DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man shot, killed in West Allis; woman in custody, police say