A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in West Allis; a woman is in custody, police say

A 35-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in West Allis from apparent gunshot wounds.

West Allis Police said they received a call regarding a person shot in the 1600 block of South 69th Street around 11:41 p.m., May 18. The original caller, a 28-year-old West Allis woman, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

"Both parties involved were known to one another," police said in a statement. "No other people were in the home and nobody else was shot or injured."

West Allis Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-302-8000.

