A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times early Friday in Cahokia Heights, police say

A 35-year-old Cahokia Heights man is in a St. Louis hospital with life-threatening wounds after he was shot multiple times early Friday in an apartment complex in the 300 block of Future Street.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas said police responded to the shooting report at the apartment complex at 12:58 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim. “He was transported to a St. Louis hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Thomas said.

Witnesses gave police a description of a white Kia Optima that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Washington Park police spotted the vehicle and pursued it. The vehicle crashed at Carrie and Broadway Avenue in St. Louis, Mo., Thomas said. Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash scene.

Three people were in the car, the detective said. Two jumped out and fled. They are currently being sought by police.

A female passenger also tried to run, and the St. Louis police apprehended her, Thomas said. She is being held by St. Louis police.

No other information was released.

It was the second shooting investigated by police overnight.

Earlier, Cahokia Heights officers responded to a shooting report at the Greystone Apartment complex in the 300 block of Frances Place.

Thomas said police got the call at 8:17 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old with a gunshot wound in his stomach He was taken to a St. Louis hospital. There was no immediate medical condition report available.

No other information was released about the first shooting.