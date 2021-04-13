35-year-old Oahu man charged with multiple offenses after kidnapping, assault

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Apr. 13—Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a 48-year-old man after he accused him of taking money from an illegal game room in Waianae, police said.

Faafetai J. Mauai-Silifaiva was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of kidnapping, one count of second-degree assault and three counts of firearm-related offenses. His bail is set at $500, 000.

Police said a suspect armed with a handgun threatened an 18-year-old woman at about 11 :05 p.m. Thursday as he sought information on the whereabouts of the 48-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

The man sought by the suspect allegedly works at an illegal game room.

The suspect located him and and the man's wife and accused the man of taking money from the game room. Police said he forced them into a vehicle and took them to an undisclosed location where the suspect assaulted him.

The victim sustained numerous contusions and a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. The victim's wife did not sustain any injuries.

Police initiated an investigation and identified the suspect as Mauai-Silifaiva. Officers located him in Mapunapuna Friday afternoon and arrested him.

Mauai-Silifaiva has a criminal history of two felony convictions for assault and kidnapping and two petty misdemeanor convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and liquor in public places.

