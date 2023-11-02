35-year-old Wausau man charged with trying to kill woman as a domestic abuse incident

WAUSAU −A 35-year-old Wausau man arrested following an Oct. 11 domestic disturbance has delayed his case while he looks for a lawyer.

Donald E. Warren faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a domestic abuse incident. Warren, who is being held pending the posting of a $250,000 cash bail, does not qualify for a public defender. On Wednesday afternoon, Warren told Marathon County Court Commissioner Douglas Bauman that he is trying to find an attorney. Warren waived the time limits for holding a preliminary hearing.

According to court documents. on Oct. 11, a caller reported an injured woman believed to be the victim of a domestic abuse incident. An officer contacted the woman and saw "significant" injuries to her face. The woman's right eye was bloodshot and black and blue around it. She had redness on her neck and jaw area and dried blood on her shirt, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers found a knife at the top of the stairs in the home and dried blood on the floor of the kitchen, living room and on bed sheets, according to the complaint.

More court news: Case proceeds against man charged with shooting at family of five on U.S. 51 North in Marathon County

Local election news: Wausau alderperson announces he will challenge Katie Rosenberg for mayor in spring election

The woman said Warren had told her to be quiet and then punched her in the face six to eight times, according to the complaint. She said he tried to bash her head against the wall, and she tried to block her head from hitting the wall using her arms. An officer saw "significant" bruising on both of her arms.

The woman said Warren strangled her twice and she lost consciousness both times, according to the complaint. Her teeth were loose because of the punches to her face. Warren also stabbed the woman in the abdomen with a knife, leaving a 1-by2-inch wound, the complaint said. The woman said she had blurry vision and trouble hearing.

The woman said Warren made multiple threats to her in the past to kill her and leave her body in the woods where no one would find her, according to the complaint. Warren also told the woman he would kill her family. She said, during previous incidents, Warren would take her phone and warn her he would kill her if she reported the incidents to police.

Warren's next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 27. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 62 years in prison.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Wausau Daily Herald's special offers at wausaudailyherald.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wausau man charged with trying to kill woman domestic abuse incident