35-year-old woman arrested in the stabbing death of elderly man on July 1

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Saturday and charged in the stabbing death of a 79-year-old man who was found on July 1 in a smoldering Daytona Beach home, according to police.

Nichole Maks, 35, whose state of birth was listed as Michigan, was arrested at the corner of Ridgewood and Kingston avenues at 5 p.m. police said.

Maks was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Cerasoli, whose address was listed as Port Orange. She was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail Monday without bail.

According to a Daytona Beach police report, firefighters were called to a home at 622 Clark Street at 1:46 a.m. on July 1 and arrived to find smoke coming out of a second-floor window.

Firefighters found the front door unlocked and entered the home. At the top of the stairs they found clothes that had been set on fire and extinguished them, the report states.

Firefighters then searched the smoke-filled upstairs and found Cerasoli on the floor, the police report indicated. Cerasoli was unresponsive, so they brought him downstairs to be checked out by a paramedic who pronounced the man dead at 1:50 a.m., the report revealed.

Cerasoli suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his head and multiple stab wounds to his torso. He was lying on his left side on the floor of a bedroom near the stairs, police said. A knife with blood on it was found near his body, police said.

The landlord told police that Maks lived with Cerasoli at the home, reports indicate. When a search warrant was executed at the home, Maks's cell phone was found on a window sill with a second knife on it, police said.

Shortly after police learned on July 1 that Maks had been in the house, a citywide alert was sent to police. She was found at 3:30 a.m. near a restaurant at Ridgewood and Mason avenues, investigators said.

Maks was holding a knife and a hammer, was shoeless, and bleeding from a toe, police said. She told police she had walked to Ormond Beach and back.

Maks gave conflicting stories about where she lived and initially denied knowing Cerasoli. She then admitted seeing the victim a few times but denied being in the home at the time of the murder, police said.

She became agitated when she was asked about the fire, stopped talking, and asked for an attorney, the report states.

Daytona Beach police had video surveillance recordings and other evidence analyzed, including the knife, found near Cerasoli's body.

On July 28, Daytona Beach police detectives got the DNA results collected from the knife. The blood on the blade belonged to Cerasoli.

Maks's DNA was on the handle of the knife, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman charged with murder in Daytona Beach stabbing death