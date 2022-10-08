35-year-old woman reported missing in Chesterfield County, deputies say

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Family members told deputies that they last spoke with Brittney Funderburk at her home on Highway 207 just before noon on Sept. 19.

Funderburk is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding Funderburk’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-284-6372.

