35 New Orleans area restaurants fail inspection for roaches, rodents, ‘putrid’ substance, more

Inspectors in Louisiana found roaches, flies, dirty equipment, spoiled food or other critical violations in more than two dozen restaurants in Slidell and New Orleans in June.

Restaurants are graded for critical violations that are more likely to lead to food contamination or illness and must be corrected immediately. These violations are similar to a C grade in Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading system.

Non-critical violations are issues that could become critical if left uncorrected, according to the Retail Food Inspection website, and should be corrected by the next regular inspection, or according to the compliance schedule.

These restaurants in South Louisiana had critical violations from June 7-28:

Slidell

T Leblanc’s Creole Kitchen, 797 Robert Blvd. S, Slidell, had a routine/renewal inspection June 22. It had 10 critical violations, four of which were corrected during the inspection:

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked.

▪ Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food prepared on premises, and held under refrigeration, was not disposed of after 7 days.

▪ Current state food safety certificate not held by the owner or a designated employee

▪ Raw animal foods with different cooking temperature requirements are not separated to prevent cross contamination during storage, preparation, or display.

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — ice machine (repeat)

▪ Flies are present

Corrected were:

▪ Food prepared, packed, or held under conditions where it may have been contaminated — salad in prep cooler

▪ Employee did not wash hands and exposed portions of arms at appropriate time.

▪ Employee was eating in a food preparation or other area where food, utensils or other items requiring protection were stored.

▪ Chemicals are stored with/above food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service or single use articles — sanitizer bucket storage

Ideal Lean & Green Meals at 2975 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell, was inspected June 26 for a routine/permit renewal. It had seven critical violations:

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked.

▪ Food establishment packages food using a reduced oxygen packaging method without having a HACCP plan.

▪ An approved cooling method was not used to meet temperature requirements during cooling.

▪ Employee was drinking in a food preparation or other area where food equipment, utensils or other items requiring protection were stored.

▪ Current state food safety certificate not held by the owner or a designated employee

▪ Raw animal food is not separated from ready to eat food, or is placed, stored or displayed above ready to eat food.

▪ Chemicals are stored with/above food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service or single use articles, which was corrected on site.

It also had five non-critical violations

Skater’s Paradise snack bar, 1421 Highway 190 W, Slidell, had a routine/renewal inspection June 26 and was cited for four critical violations:

▪ Equipment and/or utensils are not constructed of approved materials — popcorn kernels

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — pizza oven

Corrected on site during the inspection were:

▪ Employee was drinking in a food preparation or other area where food equipment, utensils or other items requiring protection were stored.

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — ice machine, soda gun spigot

The snack bar also had six non-critical violations.

Crystal at 61104 Airport Road South, Slidell, was inspected June 14 for a permit renewal. It had five critical violations:, four of which were corrected on site:

▪ Current state food safety certificate not held by owner or a designated employee

Corrected on site were:

▪ Food for hot holding and service was held at a temperature of less than 135 degrees

▪ Raw animal food is not separated from ready to eat food, or is placed, stored or displayed above ready to eat food.— eggs

▪ Quaternary ammonium solution concentration for warewashing is not 200 p.p.m. at 75 degrees

▪ Working containers of chemicals are not labeled.

The restaurant also had nine non-critical violations.

Imperial Chopsticks, 2126 Gause Blvd., Slidell, had a routine/renewal inspection June 28 and had seven critical violations:

▪ Current state food safety certificate not held by the owner or designated employee.

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked.

▪ An approved cooling method was not used to meet temperature requirements during cooling.

▪ Using time only as a public health control, food was not marked or otherwise identified with the time within which it would be cooked , served or discarded (repeat)

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch (repeat)

▪ Raw animal food is not separated from ready to eat food, or is placed, stored or displayed above ready to eat food

▪ Flies are present

It also had five non-critical violations.

La Sabrosa Tacos YMAS , 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell, had a routine/renewal inspection June 19. It had two critical violations:

▪ Food stored for cold-holding and service was not held at a temperature of 41 degrees or below.

▪ Hot water is not provided to all fixtures, equipment, and nonfood equipment as required.

It also had two non-critical violations

Rock n Roll Sushi, 680 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, had a routine/renewal inspection July 27 and had three critical violations:

▪ Current state food safety certificate not held by owner or designated employee (repeat)

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch, corrected on site

▪ Quaternary ammonium solution concentration for warewashing is not 200 p.p.m. at 75 degrees (repeat)

It also had four non-critical violations.

Starbucks Coffee at 10961 Service Road in Slidell was inspected June 15 for a routine/permit renewal. It had two critical violations:

▪ Current state food safety certificate not held by the owner or designated employee

▪ Flies are present in the establishment, corrected on site

It also had four non-critical violations.

Waffle House, 2006 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell, had a routine/renewal inspection June 14 and had two critical violations:

▪ In a mechanical warewashing operation, water temperature of the final rinse is less than 180 degrees

▪ Hot water is not provided to all fixtures, equipment, and nonfood equipment as required, corrected on site

It also had five non-critical violations.

Creole Bagelry at 1337 Gause Blvd. in Slidell had a routine/renewal inspection June 20. It had three critical violations that were corrected on site:

▪ Food stored for cold-holding and service was not held at a temperature of 41 ° degrees or below

▪ Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food prepared on premises, and held under refrigeration, was not disposed of after 7 days.

▪ Working containers of chemicals are not labeled (repeat)

It also had three non-critical violations.

New Orleans

Superior Bar & Grill, 3636 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, was inspected June 13 for a routine/permit renewal. It had six critical violations, four corrected on site:

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked (repeat)

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — cutting boards

These were corrected on site:

▪ Food for hot holding and service was held at a temperature of less than 135 degrees

▪ Food stored for cold-holding and service was not held at a temperature of 41 degrees or below

▪ Equipment/utensil with which food is prepared, held or served, was not cleaned, rinsed and sanitized prior to use.

▪ Chemicals are stored with/above food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service or single use articles.

The kitchen had 17 non-critical violations, eight of which were repeat violations, two of which were corrected on site. Nine of these violations were in the category of utensils/equipment/single service.

Funky 544 at 544 Bourbon St., New Orleans, was inspected June 22 after a complaint.

It was cited for:

▪ Rodents present

It also had two non-critical violations.

Los Catrachos Restaurant, 3001 Tulane Ave., New Orleans, was inspected June 14 for a follow-up. It was cited for:

▪ Food consists in whole or in part of a filthy, putrid, or decomposed substance (repeat), corrected on site.

It also had two non-critical violations. One was: Permit is not valid due to nonpayment of fees/penalties (repeat)

Cafe Maspero, 601 Decatur St., New Orleans, had a routine/permit inspection June 22. Critical violations were:

▪ Rodents are present

▪ Flies are present

Corrected on site was:

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch. — can opener (repeat), corrected on site

It also had 19 non-critical violations.

Original Liuzza’s at 3636 Bienville St., New Orleans had a routine/renewal inspection June 21. It had seven critical violations:

Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked.

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — prep sink, ice machine

▪ Rodents are present

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Food was not reheated to heat all parts of the food to 165 for 15 seconds

▪ Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food prepared on premises, and held under refrigeration, was not disposed of after 7 days.

▪ Employee was using tobacco products in a food preparation, storage or service area

▪ Warewashing equipment used as food contact surfaces are not cleaned as required — dishwashing racks, corrected on site

It also had 11 non-critical violations.

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse Restaurant, 716 Iberville St., New Orleans, was inspected June 26 for a routine/permit renewal.

It had five violations, three of which were corrected on site:

▪ Quaternary ammonium solution concentration for warewashing is not 200 p.p.m. at 75 degrees — three compartment sink (repeat)

▪ Roaches are present

Corrected on site were:

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch (repeat),

▪ Equipment/utensil with which food is prepared, held or served, was not cleaned, rinsed and sanitized prior to use

▪ Chlorine sanitizer concentration for warewashing is not between 50-100 p.p.m. at 75 degrees — dish machine (repeat), corrected on site

The restaurant also had nine non-critical violations

Mucho Mas at 8201 Oak St., New Orleans, had a routine/renewal inspection June 8. It had eight critical violations:

▪ Employee did not wash hands and exposed portions of arms at appropriate time.

▪ A current state food safety certificate is not held by the owner or a designated employee of the establishment. (repeat)

▪ Raw animal food is not separated from ready to eat food, or is placed, stored or displayed above ready to eat food. — Raw eggs over green onions, Raw eggs over chocolate skulls

▪ Raw animal foods with different cooking temperature requirements are not separated to prevent cross contamination during storage, preparation, or display — raw beef on top of fish

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — can opener

▪ Working containers of chemicals are not labeled (repeat)

▪ A hand-washing lavatory is not located for convenient use by all employees in the food preparation and/or the utensil washing areas — handwashing sink on hot line not operable

▪ Flies are present in the establishment.

It also had 11 non-critical violations. Employees not wearing appropriate hair restraints is one of three repeat non-critical offenses.

Tommy’s Cuisine, 746 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, had three critical violations during a routine/renewal inspection June 23:

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — ice machine

▪ Flies and roaches are present

▪ Raw animal food is not separated from ready to eat food, or is placed, stored or displayed above ready to eat food, (repeat), corrected on site.

It also had four non-critical violations.

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering, 4323 Bienville St., New Orleans had a routine/renewal inspection June 26. It had six critical violations, five of which were corrected on site:

▪ Food prepared, packed, or held under conditions where it may have been contaminated.

Corrected on site were:

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked

▪ Food was not reheated to heat all parts of the food to 165 °F for 15 seconds.

▪ Food for hot holding and service was held at a temperature of less than 135 degrees

▪ Food stored for cold-holding and service was not held at a temperature of 41 degrees or below.

▪ Raw animal food is not separated from ready to eat food, or is placed, stored or displayed above ready to eat food. Also, raw animal foods with different cooking temperature requirements are not separated to prevent cross contamination during storage, preparation, or display.

It also had seven non-critical violations.

Creole House Restaurant at 509 Canal St. NE had a follow-up inspection on June 26 and had three critical violations that were corrected on site:

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch, (repeat), corrected on site

▪ Rodent bait is not contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station, (repeat), corrected on site

▪ Flies are present in the establishment, (repeat), corrected on site

It also had four non-critical violations.

Cunada, 833 Conti St., New Orleans, had a follow-up inspection June 22. It had two critical violations:

▪ Current state food safety certificate not held by owner or designated employee. (repeat)

▪ Raw animal food is not separated from ready to eat food, or is placed, stored or displayed above ready to eat food. (repeat)

It also had two non-critical violations.

Riteway Soul Food, 3044 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, had a routine/renewal inspection June 12. Critical violations were:

▪ A current state food safety certificate is not held by the owner or a designated employee of the establishment.

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked, (repeat), corrected on site

It also had four non-critical violations

Turtle Bay restaurant, 1119 Decatur St. New Orleans, had a routine/renewal inspection June 21 and had five critical violations:

▪ Raw animal food is not separated from ready to eat food, or is placed, stored or displayed above ready to eat food — raw beef over ready to eat food in walk in cooler

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — cutting boards

▪ A hand-washing lavatory is not located for convenient use by all employees in the food preparation and/or the utensil washing areas.

Corrected on site were:

▪ Food stored for cold-holding and service was not held at a temperature of 41 degrees or below.

▪ Working containers of chemicals are not labeled

It also had 10 non-critical violations.

Pita Hut Plus, 3100 Magazine St., N, New Orleans had a follow-up inspection June 22 and had no violations. A routine/renewal inspection June 8 showed five critical violations:

▪ Insects are present in the establishment (repeat)

Corrected on site were:

▪ Food consists in whole or in part of a filthy, putrid or decomposed substance.

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked.

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — ice machine

▪ Plumbing system is not sized and installed in accordance with State Sanitary Code.

It also had seven non-critical violations.

Neyow’s Palace, 3317 Bienville St., New Orleans, had a routine/renewal inspection June 20 and had three critical violations:

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch.

▪ Warewashing equipment used as food contact surfaces are not cleaned as required.

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked, corrected on site

It also had six non-critical violations.

Finnegans Way, 717 St. Peter St. N, New Orleans, had a routine/renewal inspection June 21. It had two critical violations:

▪ Current state food safety certificate not held by owner or a designated employee

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — ice machine, corrected on site

It also had six non-critical violations.

Four Points by Sheraton French Quarter, 541 Bourbon St., New Orleans, had a routine/renewal inspection June 23. It had three critical violations:

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch. — ice machine (repeat)

▪ Rodent bait is not contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station.

▪ Flies are present

It also had five non-critical violations.

Triangle Deli, 1904 N. Broad St., New Orleans had a follow-up inspection June 13. It had three critical violations that were repeat violations and were corrected on site:

▪ Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours is not date marked

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — ice machine

▪ The three compartment sink is not used in proper sequence to wash, rinse and sanitize

It also had four non-critical violations.

China Wall, 3700 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, had a routine/renewal inspection June 20. It had two repeat critical violations corrected on site:

▪ Food for hot holding and service was held at a temperature of less than 135 degrees (repeat)

▪ Food stored for cold-holding and service was not held at a temperature of 41 degrees or below. (repeat)

It also had nine non-critical violations.

Casa Honduras Restaurant, 5704 Crowner Blvd. N, New Orleans, had a routine/renewal inspection June 20. It had three critical violations:

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — ice machine, repeat violation

▪ Rodent bait is not contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station.

▪ Flies are present in the establishment

It also had five non-critical violations.

Goldmine Saloon, 705 Dauphine St. N, New Orleans, was inspected June 8 following a complaint. It was cited for:

▪ Food contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch — ice machine

It also had one non-critical violation.

A follow-up inspection on June 12 showed no violations.

No current permit

These restaurants had no current state food safety certificate held by owner or a designated employee:

The Verdict Lounge & Restaurant, 9301 Lakeforest Blvd., New Orleans (repeat)

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 2917 Magazine St., New Orleans

1300 Hoots on the Avenue, 1300 Saint Bernard Ave., New Orleans

Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco, 1433 St. Charles Ave. (repeat)

Louisiana inspects restaurants one to four times a year depending on the type of operations. Inspectors generally do not announce when they plan to visit.

Louisiana waits seven days to report inspection results “in an effort to ensure the accuracy of each report,” according to the website.