The 35 PGA Tour Tournaments That Pay the Most Money

The PGA Tour pits the best golfers in the world against the toughest courses on Earth in pursuit of hundreds of millions of dollars in combined purse money. With the virus still lingering, different tournaments have different protocols and rules about fan attendance, but in 2021, golf is on — and the men and women who play it are chasing big-league paydays.

These are the 35 tournaments on the Tour that pay the most in terms of both total purses and first place winnings, making the winners quite successful.

Check out what the total purse is per competition and what the top golfers earn for winning each tournament.

Last updated: April 7, 2021

CIMB Classic golf tournament

35. CIMB Classic

Total purse: $7 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

34. The Honda Classic

34. The Honda Classic

Total purse: $7 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

33. Shriners Hospital for Children Open

33. Shriners Hospital for Children Open

Total purse: $7 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

32. RBC Heritage

32. RBC Heritage

Total purse: $7.1 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.278 million

31. Mayakoba Golf Classic

31. Mayakoba Golf Classic

Total purse: $7.2 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.296 million

Travelers Championship

30. Travelers Championship

Total purse: $7.4 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.332 million

29. Waste Management Phoenix Open

Total purse: $7.3 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.314 million

28. Zurich Classic of New Orleans

28. Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Total purse: $7.8 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1,127,100

27. Charles Schwab Challenge

27. Charles Schwab Challenge

Total purse: $7.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million

26. Farmers Insurance Open

26. Farmers Insurance Open

Total purse: $7.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million

25. Houston Open: $7 Million

25. Houston Open: $7 Million

Total purse: $7 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

24. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

24. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Total purse: $7.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million

23. Rocket Mortgage Classic

23. Rocket Mortgage Classic

Total purse: $7.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million

22. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM: $7.8 Million

22. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM: $7.8 Million

Total purse: $7.8 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.404 million

21. Valero Texas Open

21. Valero Texas Open

Total purse: $7.7 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.386 million

20. RBC Canadian Open

20. RBC Canadian Open

Total purse: $7.6 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.368 million

19. AT&T Byron Nelson

19. AT&T Byron Nelson

Total purse: $7.9 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million

18. Wells Fargo Championship: $7.9 Million

18. Wells Fargo Championship: $7.9 Million

Total purse: $7.9 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million

17. Arnold Palmer Invitational

17. Arnold Palmer Invitational

Total purse: $9.3 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million

16. The Genesis Invitational

16. The Genesis Invitational

Total purse: $9.3 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million

15. The Memorial Tournament: $9.3 Million

15. The Memorial Tournament: $9.3 Million

Total purse: $9.3 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million

14. BMW Championship

14. BMW Championship

Total purse: $9.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million

13. The Northern Trust

13. The Northern Trust

Total purse: $9.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million

12. The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

12. The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

Total purse: $9.75 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million

11. Zozo Championship: $9.75 Million

11. Zozo Championship: $9.75 Million

Total purse: $9.75 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million

10. WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

10. WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Total purse: $10.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million

9. WGC-HSBC Champions

9. WGC-HSBC Champions

Total purse: $10.25 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.745 million

8. WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

8. WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Total purse: $10.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million

7. WGC-Mexico Championship

7. WGC-Mexico Championship

Total purse: $10.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million

6. The Open Championship

6. The Open Championship

Total purse: $12.5 million

Winnings for 1st place: $2.25 million

5. PGA Championship

5. PGA Championship

Total purse: $11 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million

4. Masters Tournament: $11 Million

4. Masters Tournament: $11 Million

Total purse: $11 million

Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million

3. US Open

3. US Open

Total purse: $12 million

Winnings for 1st place: $2 million

2. The Players Championship

2. The Players Championship

Total purse: $15 million

Winnings for 1st place: $2.7 million

1. Tour Championship

1. Tour Championship

Total purse: $46 million

Winnings for 1st place: $15 million

