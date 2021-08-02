The 35 PGA Tour Tournaments That Pay the Most Money
The PGA Tour pits the best golfers in the world against the toughest courses on Earth in pursuit of hundreds of millions of dollars in combined purse money. With the virus still lingering, different tournaments have different protocols and rules about fan attendance, but in 2021, golf is on -- and the men and women who play it are chasing big-league paydays.
These are the 35 tournaments on the Tour that pay the most in terms of both total purses and first place winnings, making the winners quite successful.
Check out what the total purse is per competition and what the top golfers earn for winning each tournament.
Last updated: August 2, 2021
35. CIMB Classic
Total purse: $7 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
34. The Honda Classic
Total purse: $7 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
33. Shriners Hospital for Children Open
Total purse: $7 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
32. RBC Heritage
Total purse: $7.1 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.278 million
31. Mayakoba Golf Classic
Total purse: $7.2 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.296 million
30. Travelers Championship
Total purse: $7.4 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.332 million
29. Waste Management Phoenix Open
Total purse: $7.3 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.314 million
28. Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Total purse: $7.8 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1,127,100
27. Charles Schwab Challenge
Total purse: $7.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
26. Farmers Insurance Open
Total purse: $7.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
25. Houston Open: $7 Million
Total purse: $7 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
24. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
Total purse: $7.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
23. Rocket Mortgage Classic
Total purse: $7.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
22. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM: $7.8 Million
Total purse: $7.8 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.404 million
21. Valero Texas Open
Total purse: $7.7 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.386 million
20. RBC Canadian Open
Total purse: $7.6 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.368 million
19. AT&T Byron Nelson
Total purse: $7.9 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million
18. Wells Fargo Championship: $7.9 Million
Total purse: $7.9 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million
17. Arnold Palmer Invitational
Total purse: $9.3 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
16. The Genesis Invitational
Total purse: $9.3 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
15. The Memorial Tournament: $9.3 Million
Total purse: $9.3 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
14. BMW Championship
Total purse: $9.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million
13. The Northern Trust
Total purse: $9.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million
12. The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
Total purse: $9.75 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million
11. Zozo Championship: $9.75 Million
Total purse: $9.75 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million
10. WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Total purse: $10.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
9. WGC-HSBC Champions
Total purse: $10.25 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.745 million
8. WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Total purse: $10.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
7. WGC-Mexico Championship
Total purse: $10.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
6. The Open Championship
Total purse: $12.5 million
Winnings for 1st place: $2.25 million
5. PGA Championship
Total purse: $11 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million
4. Masters Tournament: $11 Million
Total purse: $11 million
Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million
3. US Open
Total purse: $12 million
Winnings for 1st place: $2 million
2. The Players Championship
Total purse: $15 million
Winnings for 1st place: $2.7 million
1. Tour Championship
Total purse: $46 million
Winnings for 1st place: $15 million
