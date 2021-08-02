The 35 PGA Tour Tournaments That Pay the Most Money

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX
The PGA Tour pits the best golfers in the world against the toughest courses on Earth in pursuit of hundreds of millions of dollars in combined purse money. With the virus still lingering, different tournaments have different protocols and rules about fan attendance, but in 2021, golf is on -- and the men and women who play it are chasing big-league paydays.

These are the 35 tournaments on the Tour that pay the most in terms of both total purses and first place winnings, making the winners quite successful.

Check out what the total purse is per competition and what the top golfers earn for winning each tournament.

Last updated: August 2, 2021

masuti / Shutterstock.com
35. CIMB Classic

  • Total purse: $7 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE
34. The Honda Classic

  • Total purse: $7 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

Lennox Mclendon/AP
33. Shriners Hospital for Children Open

  • Total purse: $7 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

Mic Smith/AP
32. RBC Heritage

  • Total purse: $7.1 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.278 million

ALONSO CUPUL/EPA-EFE
31. Mayakoba Golf Classic

  • Total purse: $7.2 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.296 million

Jeff Schultes / Shutterstock.com
30. Travelers Championship

  • Total purse: $7.4 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.332 million

Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com
29. Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • Total purse: $7.3 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.314 million

Gerald Herbert/AP
28. Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Total purse: $7.8 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1,127,100

Richard W Rodriguez/AP
27. Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Total purse: $7.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million

Charles Baus/Csm
26. Farmers Insurance Open

  • Total purse: $7.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million

Eric Christian Smith/AP
25. Houston Open: $7 Million

  • Total purse: $7 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

Steve Helber/AP
24. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

  • Total purse: $7.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million

Carlos Osorio/AP
23. Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Total purse: $7.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million

Eric Risberg/AP
22. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM: $7.8 Million

  • Total purse: $7.8 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.404 million

Eric Gay/AP
21. Valero Texas Open

  • Total purse: $7.7 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.386 million

Daniel Lea/Csm
20. RBC Canadian Open

  • Total purse: $7.6 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.368 million

Lm Otero/AP
19. AT&T Byron Nelson

  • Total purse: $7.9 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million

Jason E Miczek/AP
18. Wells Fargo Championship: $7.9 Million

  • Total purse: $7.9 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million

Phelan M Ebenhack/AP
17. Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Total purse: $9.3 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million

Ryan Kang/AP
16. The Genesis Invitational

  • Total purse: $9.3 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million

AP / Shutterstock.com
15. The Memorial Tournament: $9.3 Million

  • Total purse: $9.3 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million

Nam Y Huh/AP
14. BMW Championship

  • Total purse: $9.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million

Mark Lennihan/AP
13. The Northern Trust

  • Total purse: $9.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million

JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE
12. The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

  • Total purse: $9.75 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million

Lee Jin-man/AP
11. Zozo Championship: $9.75 Million

  • Total purse: $9.75 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million

Eric Gay/AP
10. WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

  • Total purse: $10.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million

Ng Han Guan/AP
9. WGC-HSBC Champions

  • Total purse: $10.25 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.745 million

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE
8. WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • Total purse: $10.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million

Jose Mendez/EPA-EFE
7. WGC-Mexico Championship

  • Total purse: $10.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million

Dave Shopland/BPI
6. The Open Championship

  • Total purse: $12.5 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $2.25 million

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE
5. PGA Championship

  • Total purse: $11 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million

David J Phillip/AP
4. Masters Tournament: $11 Million

  • Total purse: $11 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million

Dave Shopland/BPI
3. US Open

  • Total purse: $12 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $2 million

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE
2. The Players Championship

  • Total purse: $15 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $2.7 million

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE
1. Tour Championship

  • Total purse: $46 million

  • Winnings for 1st place: $15 million

