35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

  • FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill Washington. Some House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Republican mavericks were led Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then-President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
1 / 2

Capitol Breach Commission Republicans

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill Washington. Some House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Republican mavericks were led Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded.

The Republican mavericks were led Wednesday by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation.

“I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," Katko said before the House approved the measure.

The 35 defectors represented a relatively modest but significant slice of House Republicans, of whom 175 opposed the legislation. Their defiance underscored the party’s rift as some lawmakers supported an investigation of the shocking and violent Capitol attack while leaders tried to avoid enraging the former president, whose support they believe they’ll need to win House control in the 2022 elections.

All 10 Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol supported the commission. Most of the 35 Republicans backing the commission were moderates.

The 10 who backed impeachment included Katko and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Trump's most prominent House GOP critic. She did not speak during Wednesday's debate, but after the vote she tweeted a message urging the Senate to approve the commission, saying, “Some things must be above politics.” The vote came a week after her colleagues dumped her from a Republican leadership position for repeatedly criticizing Trump for his role in the attack and his false claims that he lost the election because of widespread voting fraud.

Opposing the commission was Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind. His brother, former Vice President Mike Pence, was in the Capitol during the attack and was hustled to safety by security officers even as some in the pro-Trump mob were heard shouting “Hang Mike Pence.” Trump had turned on his vice president for not derailing Congress’ counting of the votes, which Pence did not have the constitutional power to do.

A moderate and former prosecutor, Katko defended the proposed commission as a fair and needed step toward understanding the riot, how it happened and what security improvements the Capitol needs to prevent a future assault.

“This is about fact. It is not partisan politics,” he said pointedly.

Two other Republicans spoke in favor of the legislation: Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan. The two had also voted to impeach Trump.

“January 6 is going to haunt this institution for a long, long time,” said Upton. He said that if not for resistance by the Capitol Police, “Who knows how many of our heads would have been swinging on those gallows” that members of the mob erected outside the building.

Meijer, a freshman, took what seemed veiled shots at Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and some of his GOP colleagues.

Without mentioning names, Meijer said the attack occurred “with the encouragement of prominent elected officials.” He said some who initially criticized the attack “have walked back their words or softened their speech.”

Meijer added, “More troubling, there has been an active effort to whitewash and rewrite the shameful events of that day to avoid accountability.”

Days after the Capitol attack, McCarthy said Trump “bears responsibility” for the rioters’ assault. But he opposed impeachment, eased his criticisms of Trump and opposed creation of the commission. Other Republicans have downplayed the attack, with one comparing the rioters to tourists, and Trump has opposed the commission, calling it a “Democrat trap.”

McCarthy did not speak during debate on the bill.

Other Republicans backing the commission included Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, an impeachment supporter and longtime Trump critic, and Stephanie Bice, president of the House GOP freshman class, who represents a competitive district that includes Oklahoma City.

Also voting for the commission were nine of the nearly two dozen Republicans whom Democrats consider prime targets to oust in next year’s elections. Their numbers included a pair of freshmen from South Florida and Katko, a fourth-term Syracuse-area lawmaker who has survived close races before.

The Democratic-run House approved the measure 252-175 and sent it to the Senate, where Democrats face an uphill fight to garner at least 10 Republican “yes” votes they will need to prevail.

The measure would create a 10-member commission — with five members appointed by each party — to investigate the Capitol riot.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump responds to criminal probe: ‘Desperate search of a crime’

    “There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime,” Trump said. Former President Donald Trump has responded to New York Attorney General Letitia James announcing on Tuesday that she is adding a criminal component to her civil probe into the financial practices of the Trump Organization. As theGRIO reported earlier, the investigation has been underway since 2019, looking into whether the Trump Organization — with Trump and his sons in leadership — misled banks and insurance companies by inflating property value to attain loans.

  • 11-Year-Old Girl Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Florida

    A man has been arrested after attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl who was waiting at a bus stop in West Pensacola, Florida, on May 18, police said.This video, posted on Facebook by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office﻿, shows a car pulling up to a bus stop where the girl is sitting. The man exits the vehicle and attempts to grab the girl, and the girl manages to escape. The car then drives off.Police said the suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault, and battery. The girl was safe and with her family, police said.When police found the suspect, his arms were covered in blue slime, which the girl was playing with when he attempted to kidnap her, local news reports said. Credit: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office﻿ via Storyful

  • Ted Cruz said airlines touting travel deals to Cancún is 'awesome' - 3 months after he flew to Mexico while Texans didn't have power or heat

    Critics slammed Cruz over his remarks, accusing him of joking about the trip that happened during the winter storms that killed more than 150 people.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Louisville’s latest hoops mess would make a good movie, but no one would believe it

    Yet another extortion attempt is linked to the beleaguered Cardinals’ basketball program.

  • FBI: Capitol rioters hit cops with metal knuckles, baton

    The FBI released new body camera video and said it was seeking the public's help to identify the assailants.

  • GOP-led Arizona board of supervisors calls for end to "sham" election audit

    The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said in a letter Monday that the Arizona state Senate's GOP-led audit of its 2020 presidential election results should be called off.Why it matters: The letter underscores divisions in the GOP between loyalists of former President Trump and those denouncing baseless election claims, which saw Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ousted last Wednesday as the third-highest ranking House Republican after speaking out on the matter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe county officials said in the letter that the audit had left Arizona "a laughingstock." "Worse, this 'audit' is encouraging our citizens to distrust elections, which weakens our democratic republic."The big picture: The Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, whose chief has supported unfounded voter fraud claims, is recounting ballots from the election.Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers (R) said at a public meeting Monday he would not be responding to "any more requests from this sham process," per the Washington Post.Trump said Saturday, without evidence, that the "entire Database of Maricopa County" had been deleted, prompting county recorder Stephen Richer to tweet that the claim was "unhinged," adding: "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer." Per WashPost, Richer told the meeting: "Every file the Senate has asked for is there. No files from the 2020 election have been deleted."The other side: State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Petersen (R) tweeted that he was "disappointed to hear that the County has said they will not show to answer questions" at a meeting scheduled on the matter for Tuesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Chip Shortage Could Be on Its Way Out. Here’s Where Things Stand for the Auto Industry.

    Companies caught in the middle of the global semiconductor shortage, which is roiling the car business, are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Capitol Police officers reportedly write anonymous letter expressing 'profound disappointment' at GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission

    Members of the Capitol Police on Wednesday reportedly sent an anonymous letter to members of Congress expressing their "profound disappointment" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for not supporting House Democrats' proposal for a Jan. 6 commission. Capitol Police officers, of course, were in the middle of the worst of the riot that day, tasked with protecting lawmakers as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. The letter is not an official statement from the Capitol Police, and a spokesperson said the agency does not know who specifically sent it. It's also unclear how many members may have been involved, and the Capitol Police said it can't confirm the letter was actually authored by any officers. But Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) office said those who endorsed the letter preferred to remain anonymous "because they are afraid of retribution for speaking out," while the letter itself said they did so because "we are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity." As for content, the letter says "we would hope that the members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum, support an investigation to get to the bottom of everyone responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title or position they hold or held," adding that it's "inconceivable" any lawmakers "would downplay" the Capitol riot and "unconscionable" that anyone would suggest "we need to move forward or get over it." NEWS: MEMBERS of the U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing "profound disappointment" with McConnell and McCarthy's positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the "trauma" that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/CRweVhIAnD — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyLawyers track down parents of 54 more migrant children separated during Trump administration

  • Watch Curry drain unfair buzzer beater to put Warriors up 13 at half

    The Lakers threw a lot of defenders at him. Did not matter.

  • No-hitter for 2nd straight day: Kluber pitches Yanks' gem

    Corey Kluber stopped for a moment before his first pitch of the ninth inning. Kluber then finished his the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday. “It was a lot of fun, I think it was a special night,” Kluber said.

  • Conspiracy theories are no longer the domain of lovable weirdos tracking Bigfoot - they're a sinister problem

    In his new book, investigative journalist Dave Neiwert argues that conspiracy theories such as QAnon, appeal to Americans' desire for heroism.

  • Biden's pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds

    It's a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel. A classified Israeli government memo, though, paints a less anodyne version of Biden's meeting with the Israeli prime minister that day, reporting that the young senator privately “displayed an enthusiasm” that “signaled his lack of diplomatic experience” as he laid out his concerns over land seized in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Israel years earlier. The document was published last year by Israel’s Channel 13.

  • Kevin McCarthy appears to throw GOP broker 'under the bus' in rebuke of House's Jan. 6 commission deal

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday slammed the House's Jan. 6 commission deal, and in the process appeared to throw Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the Republican he reportedly tasked with negotiating the legislation, "under the bus." In a statement, McCarthy specifically complained that the commission was too narrow. He and other Republicans want it to examine what he calls "interrelated forms of political violence" in the U.S., including the Black Lives Matter protests from last summer, and he accused the bipartisan deal of focusing mostly on the Capitol riot. Under the bus goes @RepJohnKatko as we indicated yesterday, @GOPLeader comes out against Jan 6 commission Still will pass the house, but continuing divisions in the House GOP. stunningly divided. This will get blocked in the senate anyway. pic.twitter.com/tfm5CVmHfh — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021 While McCarthy's opposition to the apparently not-so-bipartisan-deal isn't surprising, some analysts are questioning why he had Katko negotiate in the first place. Perhaps recognizing the position Katko was in, McCarthy did appear to take a softer tone after a GOP conference meeting later on Tuesday, telling Politico's Melanie Zanona that his colleague "worked hard to improve the bill, but it's just not there yet." More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtNew York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in perilThe COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • Klay Thompson loved Steph Curry's wild buzzer-beater vs. Lakers

    Steph Curry still finds ways to amaze his Splash Brother.

  • Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politics

    Allies of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a prominent Trump critic who now argues he's trying to save the Republican Party, are launching a new advocacy group, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The group and a sister super PAC will boost Kinzinger's political brand, help insulate him from primary challenges next year and be able to boost like-minded politicians elsewhere in the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The congressman has drawn the wrath of the Trump faithful over his vote to impeach the former president and persistent criticism of the party's embrace of election conspiracy theories.Kinzinger is an Air National Guard pilot who has flown missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.What's new: Keep Country First Policy Action, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, plans to "use both earned and paid media to drive the national narrative on key issues," according to a memo on its launch shared with Axios on Wednesday.It also hopes to "build a grassroots army" that it can activate in support of a centrist policy agenda to "improve political dialogue and reestablish faith in our institutions."The group's board includes two former Republican members of Congress: Virginia's Barbara Comstock and Florida's Tom Rooney.Republican consultant Mario Castillo also will have a board seat.What they're saying: "We want to begin the process of restoring faith in our institutions by advocating for the sort of commonsense policies that will give the average American hope that the federal government can put their interests first," Comstock said in a statement about the group's launch.The big picture: The nonprofit's launch comes shortly after Kinzinger allies unveiled a super PAC designed to support Republicans who break ranks with the party's Trump-aligned mainstream.Kinzinger is among the most prominent of that bloc. It also includes Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who was booted from House leadership last week over her criticism of Trump's role in fomenting January's siege on the U.S. Capitol.Both are facing primary challengers firmly aligned with Trump and determined to purge the party of his critics.Between the lines: Trump remains the unquestionable leader of the GOP. But his internal critics include some of the party's top donors.These new Kinzinger-aligned groups will allow deep-pocketed Trump critics to finance a political apparatus that can help shield like-minded elected officials from the former president's wrath — and that of his many allies.Both the super PAC and the nonprofit can accept unlimited contributions.That far exceeds the $5,800 per-cycle maximum each donor can give to a federal political campaign.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Can a 9/11-style probe provide answers about the Capitol riot?

    Supporters say an independent commission can provide a definitive account of the deadly attack. Skeptics fear it would be just another partisan sideshow.

  • Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal

    Stephen Colbert agreed with his fellow late-night hosts that the CDC's reliance on the honor system to keep unvaccinated Americans in masks is unlikely to be effective. "Okay, the only thing Americans need to stay safe is to be honest with themselves," he said on Monday's Late Show. "We are doomed. Do you know what the serving size of Oreos is? It's not 'sleeve.'" Meanwhile, it was another "bad day for Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," Colbert said. "Gaetz is being investigated by the feds for alleged sex trafficking and having sex with a minor, and it looks like his so-called wingman is ready to sing, man." Today, Joel Greenberg "officially pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors." "It's not just Greenberg's guilty plea that spells bad news for Gaetz," Colbert said. "We just learned that, reportedly, at a 2019 fundraiser, Gaetz snorted cocaine and had sex with an escort who was paid with campaign money. So don't worry, donors, you didn't flush your money down the drain — Gaetz placed it on the dresser." After a few more jokes, Colbert moved on. "Okay, enough GaetzGaete," he said. "Let's turn to a completely different story, GatesGaete!" His recap of Bill Gates' problems included a lot of Microsoft jokes. Greenberg's plea deal "doesn't seem like great news for Gaetz," Late Night's Seth Meyes agreed. "I'd say Matt Gaetz should lay low for a while, but no matter how low he lays, you can still see the top of his head." More Gaetz revelations are probably coming but "we already knew about the drug-fueled sex parties and the trip to the Bahamas with his other buddy, a Florida hand surgeon and marijuana entrepreneur — which is one of the characters in Florida Clue, along with a vaping gator in a Margaritaville tank-top," he joked. Grown men shouldn't have a "wingman," Meyers said, "but on the topic of wingmen, one could argue Rudy Giuliani served the role for Trump." Former President Donald Trump has reportedly "blown off Rudy's pleas for help," even though he "is deeply entangled in Rudy's mess, not to mention he's got his own legal problems, including multiple criminal investigations of his own." In fact, Meyers said. "I don't want to make generalizations, but there are more criminals or alleged criminals in Trump's inner circle than there are in a motorcycle gang or a Hollywood PTA meeting." Watch below. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • "Zombie fires" are real, and poised to worsen with global warming

    "Zombie fires" may sound like something straight out of science fiction, but they're a real phenomenon that is likely to become more common in the area ringing the Arctic, and possibly the Arctic itself, as climate change continues, a new study finds. Why it matters: The study, published in the journal Nature, provides conclusive evidence that zombie or "holdover fires" exist and can be monitored, and it helps to begin to quantify their impact on global climate change. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Zombie fires are blazes that ignite and burn in one season and then smolder through the winter by slowly combusting within peat and other soils, emitting smoke but little or no flames. Then they reemerge during the next spring, erupting into flames once again. Numerous zombie fires were reported in Siberia last summer, which featured a particularly severe fire season, and such fires were also anecdotally reported during the summer of 2019, Merritt Turetsky, a University of Colorado professor who studies peat and wildfires, tells Axios. (Turetsky was not involved in the new study.)Peat is damp soil that contains decaying plant material, and when burned, it can release large amounts of global warming pollutants. Zombie fires have long been discussed in certain corners of the wildfire and climate science communities, but with this study, they've finally been quantified. Turetsky describes zombie fires as a "legacy" in the climate, where one fire season can return to "haunt" the following one. "It's like a ghost of last year's fire season continuing to pop up and influence the contemporary season," she said.How they did it: For the new study, researchers focused on fire activity in two sections of boreal forest, one in Canada's Northwest Territories and another in Alaska. They used an algorithm to detect zombie fires using satellite imagery as well as data from the ground. What they found: Holdover fires in boreal forests tend to be more prevalent during long, hot summers, which have become more frequent in recent decades. In general, the Arctic is warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the globe. The study finds that between 2002 and 2018, zombie fires (referred to in the study as "overwintering" fires) caused about 1% of the total burned area in the study regions. However, this varied considerably — in some years, such blazes accounted for nearly 40% of the total burned area.A key indicator of a zombie fire versus a new ignition, the study concludes, is that new fires tend to start later, when the lightning season commences. In contrast, zombie fires can ignite again as soon as the weather warms up and vegetation begins to dry out. By the numbers: The researchers found that between 2002 and 2018, zombie fires in Alaska and the Northwest Territories emitted 3.5 million metric tons of carbon. The majority of these emissions occurred in just two fire seasons: 2015 and 2010.The study cautions that this may be an underestimate, however, since computer models may not capture well the smoldering phase of these fires. The carbon emissions from zombie fires comprise a relatively small amount (0.5%) of the total carbon emissions from fires in Alaska and the Northwest Territories. "Yet this fraction may grow larger with climate warming," the study states. The big picture: Global warming is already supercharging fire seasons in the Arctic and sub-Arctic, as evidenced by the destructive fire seasons of 2019 and 2020. Some, like Turetsky, are worried recent severe Arctic fire seasons are a sign that climate change is destabilizing ecosystems, with severe fire seasons becoming the norm. There are three main factors that help drive zombie fires and that are tied to global warming: summer temperature extremes, large annual fire extents, and fires that burn deeper into the soil. Already this spring, fires are erupting in Canada and Siberia, with scientists tracking them, often via Twitter, using satellite imagery, Turetsky said. What they're saying: The paper underscores the need for governments to start collecting official statistics on holdover fires and early season peat fires, said climate researcher Jessica McCarty of Miami University in Ohio, who was not involved in the study, in an email to Axios."More importantly, this paper gives our first estimates of how much holdover fires may be contributing to annual burned area totals and from there we can better understand emissions," she said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Former ‘Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy sees songs rocket to the top of country charts

    Caleb Kennedy left American Idol under a cloud from a controversial video, but his sales on iTunes have not suffered. In fact, they’ve grown.