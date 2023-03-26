35 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023

4
Ramish Cheema
·9 min read

In this piece, we will take a look at the 30 safest places to live in the U.S. in 2023. For more cities, head on over to 10 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023

The rise in social media bombards users of platforms such as Twitter and Facebook daily with reports of violence and crime. This creates a perception that perhaps crime is increasing even as society prospers, creating a general sense of unease all around. At the same time, it's important for everyone to be aware of any growing trends so that laws and policies can be drafted for the most pressing issues before things spiral out of control.

Along with social media, the coronavirus pandemic has altered society and the economy in a major manner at least for the time being. In addition to slowing down economic growth and putting some companies out of business, the pandemic also saw homicides rise in America. Data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Uniform Crime Reporting Program shows that between 2019 and 2020 homicides rose by a stunning 28.9% in aggregate over the U.S. This increase was distributed across Blue and Red states, giving it a rather somber nonpartisan touch. Within the four major continental U.S. regions, i.e. the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West, the Northeastern and Midwestern areas were the leaders in homicide growth, with killings growing at near uniform rates of 36.1% and 36.2% in them, respectively.

Within the five most populous U.S. cities, namely New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix, Chicago and New York led the pack for their murder rate growth, as they saw homicides grow significantly by 56.7% and 46.7%, respectively between 2019 and 2020. However, between 2020 and 2021, the picture reversed, with Houston and Los Angeles posting significant growth in homicides, which stood at 16.3% and 13.7%, respectively. But even as murders grew during the pandemic, you should be relieved to know that while murders in America per 100,000 people jumped to 6.5 in 2020, this figure is still significantly lower than 9.8 in the early 1990s. Additionally, violent crimes per 100,000 people have been on a consistent decline since 1990 as well, since while they stood at 758.2 in 1991, figures for 2020 show that they have almost halved, with a rate of 398.5.

The crime problem in Chicago has also had its effect on the hedge fund industry, with Ken Griffin's Citadel Investments widely publicizing his firm's decision to move offices from the city. In fact, in a recent interview given to Bloomberg, Mr. Griffin explained the decision to change offices and shift his team to Florida, when he outlined the safety concerns his team had felt in Chicago, as he revealed:

I have a number of colleagues in Chicago, from Chicago's home. And for a litany of reasons they're not gonna live Chicago, and frankly, I'm grateful for them being on the team here at Citadel. We're gonna have to move offices in Chicago to a safer location. I mean, where our office is is literally not where want to be because of just pure safety concerns. I mean, when you have hooligans lining the streets, throwing things at ongoing cars outside the front door of your office, you know you're in the wrong part of town. The challenge is, is there's not many right parts of town left in Chicago. And it's a serious problem, if I put a video up here you'd almost want to cry because that can't be America.

Moving towards the reasons behind the growth in crime during the pandemic, Justin Nix, a professor of criminology at the University of Nebraska believes that reasons including stress, easy availability of guns, and reduced trust in law enforcement are all to blame. While the latter might sound a bit counterintuitive, Nix explains that in the wake of mass shootings not only are police officers less likely to take action against crime (for the fear of going viral on social media), but citizens are also less likely to call 911 in case of an emergency since they do not want to contribute to the problem of police violence.

According to the professor, and as reported by Voice of America:

“[They think] ‘If I call the police and they show up and they end up abusing this person or using excessive force on this person, I don’t want to contribute to what I see as a problem, so it's safer for me to just not call 911,’” Nix says. “If people don't report being victimized or report seeing other people victimized by criminal activity, then a lot of that will go unnoticed by the police.”

Finally, not only does crime not pay, but it also leads to trillions in economic costs. According to the University of Chicago, direct and indirect costs of crime which include factors such as transfers from victims to criminals, law enforcement costs, costs of private deterrence, and the time spent in avoidance and recovery lead to a stunning $4.71 trillion to $5.76 trillion in costs to America in a year.

With these details in mind, let's take a look at the top safest cities to live in America.

35 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023
35 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023

Our Methodology

We used data from the FBI UCR program to compile our list. The latest data, updated in September 2022, is for 2021 and it lists down crimes in all American cities. However, several cities reported zero crimes, and to narrow down our analyses we filtered it by including only those that have a population higher than 300,000 and at least one crime reported. After this, the total number of crimes was divided by the population to calculate crime per person. This was then multiplied by 100,000 to determine crime committed per 100,000 people. The top 35 cities with the lowest crime rate per 100,000 are listed below.

35 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023

35. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 11,589

Milwaukee, Wisconsin is Wisconsin's largest city in terms of population, with close to six hundred thousand residents in 2021.

34. Kansas City, Kansas

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 11,552

Kansas City is Kansas' business hub and has many companies such as Ford, Citigroup, and Garmin. Larceny and property crime are the most frequent crimes in the region.

33. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 11,502

Albuquerque is New Mexico's economic hub and one of its largest cities. The city reported 64,800 crimes in 2021, with larceny and property crimes being the most widely reported.

32. Detroit, Michigan

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 11,099

Detroit is a major port city on the Detroit River and also one of the most populous cities in the U.S. However, it has relatively higher rates of aggravated assault compared to other cities.

31. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 10,967

Minneapolis is Minnesota's largest city and is known for its lakes, creeks, and waterfalls.

30. Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 10,874

Cleveland, Ohio is one of the most populous cities in the U.S. as it ranks in the top sixty U.S. cities ranked by population. There were more than forty thousand crimes in Cleveland in 2021, with property crime being the most common.

29. Houston, Texas

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 1,653

Houston is one of the largest cities in Texas and the fourth most populous city in America. There were close to 249,000 crimes in the city, with roughly 66,000 theft cases and 19,000 cases of aggravated assault.

28. Aurora, Colorado

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 9,811

Aurora is a city in Colorado that was incorporated in 1929. It saw close to 40,000 crimes reported in 2021, with 3,963 cases of violent crime.

27. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 9,687

Saint Paul is the seat of government and the capital city of Minnesota. It reported approximately 30,000 crimes in 2021.

26. Nashville, Tennessee

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 9,569

Nashville is the capital city of Tennessee and one of the oldest in the U.S. since it came into being in 1779.

25. Atlanta, Georgia

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 9,120

Atlanta is the capital city and economic hub of Georgia with an economy that is larger than several countries.

24. San Antonio, Texas

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 9,012

San Antonio is one of the biggest cities in the U.S. as it has more than a million people living in its boundary.

23. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 8,922

Oklahoma City is Oklahoma's largest city and the state capital. It reported close to 60,000 crimes in 2021.

22. Greensboro, North Carolina

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 8,824

Greensboro is a city in North Carolina and a logistics hub for the state due to its central location.

21. Louisville, Kentucky

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 8,607

Louisville is one of the oldest cities in America, and one of the few that is named after a French king.

20. Dallas, Texas

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 8,508

Dallas ranks as one of the ten most populous cities in the U.S., with a population of 1.3 million people.

19. Indianapolis, Indiana

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate:  8,354

Indianapolis is the state capital of Indiana and like Greensboro, its location makes it the logistics hub for its state.

18. Cincinnati, Ohio

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 8,194

Cincinnati is another old American state that was settled in 1788. It has one of the largest economies in America, with a below average unemployment rate.

17. Corpus Christi, Texas

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 8,015

Corpus Christi is a coastal city in Texas and has one of the biggest ports in America.

16. Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 7,855

Charlotte is North Carolina's largest city in terms of population and is known for its vibrant financial sector that comes second only to New York City.

15. Austin, Texas

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 7,687

Austin is the capital city of the state of Texas and an economic hub that has several Fortune 500 companies.

14. Columbus, Ohio

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 7,637

Columbus is Ohio's most populous state and also its capital. It reported close to 70,000 crimes in 2021.

13. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 7,611

Colorado Springs is known for the strong presence of the U.S. military and the associated industries that accompany it.

12. Fort Worth, Texas

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 6,372

Forth Worth housed almost a million people in 2020, was incorporated in 1874, and is named after a U.S. general.

11. Arlington, Texas

Insider Monkey's Crime Rate Per 100,000 Estimate: 6,245

Arlington is one of the largest cities in Texas and is known for housing one of two of America's national cemeteries run by the U.S. Army.

Click to continue reading and see 10 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 35 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023 is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Cheapest States to Live In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 cheapest states to live in. If you want to see more states in this selection, go to the 5 Cheapest States to Live In. The rise in inflation over the last year has led many Americans to consider shifting to states with a lower […]

  • 35 Best New Movies on Netflix

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 35 best new movies on Netflix. For more movies, head on over to 10 Best New Movies on Netflix. One huge development of the technology revolution has been the rise of Netflix. The American streaming firm, which originally started in the late 90s as a […]

  • How is Data in 'Star Trek: Picard' if he died in 'Star Trek: Nemesis?'

    Warning: Spoilers ahead if you haven't watched "Star Trek: Picard" episode 6, The Bounty. "Star Trek: Picard" season one on Paramount Plus focused heavily on Data's legacy, introducing a family of synthetic offspring and revealing that his consciousness had been preserved in a virtual simulation. Jean-Luc Picard subsequently watched his friend die for a second time, but the show’s third season has just dropped the bombshell that – in true "Jurassic Park" style – something has survived.

  • Asteroid as large as 300 feet wide due to pass between Earth and the moon Saturday afternoon

    Asteroid 2023 DZ2, which is estimated to be 210 feet in diameter, will be closer to Earth than the moon when it zooms past our planet on Saturday.

  • Collins leads deep Hawks attack in 143-130 win over Pacers

    John Collins led eight Atlanta scorers in double figures with 21 points and the Hawks' overcame Jordan Nwora's season-high 33 points to beat the Indiana Pacers 143-130 on Saturday. The Hawks set a season scoring high despite the loss of Trae Young, who was ejected in the third quarter.

  • Actor Jonathan Majors arrested

    “Creed Three” actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on an assault charge in New York City over an alleged domestic dispute.

  • Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charge

    Jonathan Majors, the actor who portrays the villainous Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was arrested and charged in New York City this weekend after an alleged domestic dispute. TMZ first reported the news.

  • Opinion: Anti-racism is not racism

    We need to reject racism, not mislabel it. And our representatives need to reject it too. Learn more here.

  • McMorris Rodgers calls for TikTok ban over ‘immediate threat’ from Chinese Communist Party

    Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), who leads the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, said on Sunday that there is an “immediate threat” via TikTok from the Chinese Communist Party as lawmakers look to ban the video-sharing app in the U.S. over data security concerns. “I would say there’s an immediate threat via TikTok from the…

  • More Blue-Eyed Soul: 18 Tracks Sung by White People That Could Have Been Sung by Black People

    The passing of Bobby Caldwell last week had us thinking about some of the best white soul singers. We’ve already highlighted songs we mistakingly thought were sung by Black people, but since we felt like there were some we missed, we’re doing it again!

  • Veto puts Kentucky in thick of fight over transgender rights

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill aimed at transgender health care puts the state in the middle of a national fight, but with more immediate consequences as the state's looming election offers an early test on the state-by-state assault on gender-affirming care for minors. The veto issued Friday set off competing messages likely to be repeated until the November election — when Bluegrass State voters will decide whether to reward the Democratic governor with a second term or hand over the governor's office to a Republican. No one seems to know yet how much weight voters will put on the transgender issue with the general election more than seven months away.

  • Historic presidential yacht that served five American presidents on display at Florida boat show

    A 92-year-old yacht that has been used by five U.S. presidents is being displayed at the 41st annual Palm Beach International Boat Show in South Florida. Here's where you can find it.

  • Malkin’s late goal lifts Penguins past Ovechkin, Caps 4-3

    Malkin made up for a costly roughing penalty by burying a breakaway with 1:20 left in regulation that lifted the Penguins to a victory over the Capitals.

  • 'Most everything wiped away': Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi

    At least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the southern US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighborhoods, with the region readying for more severe weather Sunday.The powerful weather system, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 100 miles (60 kilometers) across the state late Friday, slamming several towns along the way.Mississippi's emergency management agency put the death toll at 25, and said dozens more were injured. Four people reported missing "have been found," it added.And in Alabama, one man died after being trapped when a trailer overturned in the severe weather, the sheriff's office in Morgan County said on Twitter.In Rolling Fork, home to fewer than 2,000 people, an entire row of houses and buildings was demolished, leaving only scattered debris. Cars were overturned, fences ripped up and trees uprooted.Some 4,800 customers were without power in Mississippi, and nearly 11,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark in neighboring Alabama, monitor poweroutage.us reported.Mississippi was meanwhile girding for more turbulent weather Sunday, including damaging winds and hail, with the state's emergency management agency warning that "tornadoes cannot be ruled out."Patricia Perkins, who works at a hardware store in Rolling Fork, told AFP that "most everything is wiped away."Resident Shanta Howard described to local TV how members of the community had to help remove the dead from the wreckage."It's way worse than I thought. All of the businesses on Highway 61 are gone," Ricky Cox, whose seed supply store was wrecked, told AFP, saying two friends died when their homes were hit."My city is gone," Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN.&nbsp;"Devastation -- as I look from left to right, that's all I see."A lot of families are hurting. This community is in a situation that we never expected."Houses that are torn up can be replaced but we can't replace a life."Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey County, home to Rolling Fork -- about 60 miles northwest of the state capital Jackson -- and neighboring counties.Fatalities also occurred in Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties, the emergency management agency said."The loss will be felt in these towns forever," state Governor Tate Reeves said on Twitter. "Please pray for God's hand to be over all who lost family and friends."President Joe Biden called the images from Mississippi "heartbreaking" and vowed to put federal resources at the state's disposal."We will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes," he said in a statement.- 'Constant cry' for help -Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby told AFP he arrived in Rolling Fork right after the storm hit, in the pouring rain and with "lightning still all around.""When I got there, it was just a constant cry of voices screaming for help from people that were trapped," he said, adding he helped residents to free a few people from their destroyed homes.The National Weather Service issued a rare tornado emergency for Rolling Fork and surrounding areas at 9:00 pm Friday, warning people to seek shelter from life-threatening conditions and forecasting golf ball-sized hail.The NWS warned residents that as clean-up operations continue, "dangers remain even after the storms move on."Malary White, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told CBS News affiliate WJTV that the "main priority right now, especially for the local first responders, it's life safety and accounting for the people and making sure they are safe."Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon notoriously difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.In January, a series of damaging twisters, all on the same day, left several people dead in Alabama and Georgia.bur/sst/bgs/tjj/bfm/leg

  • Biden hails release of man whose story inspired 'Hotel Rwanda'

    Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds from genocide, is expected to rejoin his family in the U.S. after the Rwandan government commuted his 25-year sentence.

  • Biden said federal deposit insurance could be tapped further if banks fail

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Friday that federal deposit insurance could be tapped for deposits above $250,000 if other U.S. banks fail, expressing confidence that mid-sized U.S. banks would survive strains in the sector. Biden said U.S. banks are in "pretty" good shape, people's savings were secure and he did not see an industry ready to explode. "If we find that there's more instability than appears, we'd be in a position to have the FDIC use the power it has to guarantee those (deposits) above $250,000 like they did already," he told reporters at a news conference in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

  • Archimandrite Hovorun discusses ways Orthodox churches might hold Russian Patriarch Kirill to account

    Archimandrite Cyril Hovorun, a professor of philosophy at Stockholm University College, said during an interview with Radio NV on March 25 that Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill (Gundyaev) might face judgement from other Orthodox churches for his support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • A Mississippi meteorologist prayed on-air for small-town residents as a deadly tornado barreled toward them: VIDEO

    A tornado left a trail of destruction in Mississippi Friday, killing at least 26 people. A local weatherman prayed as it headed for a small town.

  • Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

    A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023Read: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves...

  • McConnell leaves rehab facility after therapy for concussion

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday he has been released from the rehabilitation facility where he had physical therapy for a concussion caused by a fall earlier this month. The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican said in a statement released by his office that he will work from home for the next few days. The Senate is scheduled to be on break for the weeks of April 3 and April 10.