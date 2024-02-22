35 ‘scared’ dogs rescued from hoarding, NM officials say. Now they’re up for adoption

On a day that would have otherwise been a day off, Española Humane staff in New Mexico received an urgent call for help.

Thirty-five mini and micro Australian shepherds were found in extremely poor conditions on a property north of Albuquerque, officials said. Law enforcement and animal control had a court order to move the pack to safety. The humane society said it joined the effort, rushing to the property where the dozens of dogs were being kept.

“Conditions were egregious,” Animal Incident Management said in a Feb. 20 post about the rescue.

Several of the dogs needed urgent medical care, officials said.

“Several are healthy (just thin and scared),” Española Humane said of the survivors in a post on Facebook.

And due to improper breeding, “one of the puppies is both blind and deaf and another is deaf but can see,” the shelter said.

Española Humane is not a massive shelter, and an influx of 35 dogs was not in the cards. Staff took the group anyway, immediately posting about the rescue on social media. All 35 of these pups needed homes urgently. And people responded — in a big way.

Within days, the organization posted a happy update:

“Due to a huge waiting list, we have stopped taking applications except for Skylar (deaf and blind male 2mo puppy) and Symphony (likely deaf female 2mo puppy).”

People interested in adopting Skylar or Symphony can apply on Española Humane’s website: https://www.espanolahumane.org/adopt-a-dog/

