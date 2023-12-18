I-35 southbound to close completely between Huxley and Ankeny on Tuesday

Southbound Interstate 35 will close completely overnight between Huxley and Ankeny on Dec. 19.

There will be three separate closures on I-35 throughout the day. All work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The closures include:

11 a.m . — The southbound I-35 rest area near Elkhart will be closed.

2 p.m. — The exit ramp at 36th Street (exit 94) in Ankeny will be closed.

10 p.m. — Southbound I-35 will be closed from Iowa 210 south of Huxley to Northeast 36th Street in Ankeny.

Interstate 35 southbound will close on Dec. 19 for construction work.

While the southbound lanes are closed, there will be a marked detour using Northeast 36th Street, Highway 69 and Iowa 210.

Iowa drivers can call 511 or visit the DOT's website to access the latest travel information on this project and more.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Interstate 35 south to close between Huxley and Ankeny on December 19