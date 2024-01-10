I-35 southbound experiencing delays, closed lanes following multiple crashes near Ankeny

Drivers planning to travel south on Interstate 35 through the Des Moines metro Wednesday morning should consider other plans.

The Iowa DOT is reporting significant delays and blocked lanes on due to multiple accidents. The road is also reported to be partially covered with snow and ice from yesterday's winter storm.

Iowa DOT traffic cameras show accidents and traffic delays along southbound I-35 near Ankeny around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan, 10, 2024.

One accident, near Ankeny's 36th Street exit reportedly involves multiple vehicles. A second accident is blocking lanes near the Corporate Woods Drive exit, according to 511ia.org.

U.S. Highway 69 is reportedly completely covered in snow and ice between Des Moines and Ames, making that route a poor alternative.

I-80: Travel not advised in Iowa City area

Intestate 80 near Iowa City continues to be extremely dangerous.

The Iowa DOT lists the stretch of road as "travel not advised," which means that plows may not be able to operate safely on the road and emergency vehicles may not be able to reach drivers in the case of emergency.

The Iowa City area has seen more than 10 inches of snow, with some areas reporting as much as 15.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa winter storm: Crashes, poor road conditions for morning commute