35 State Police officers assigned to metro operation

Aug. 17—Starting Tuesday, almost three dozen New Mexico State Police officers will be taking part in an operation to respond to violent crime in the Albuquerque area by focusing on aggressive driving and DWI on the interstates, auto theft and drug trafficking, and identifying and arresting people wanted on felony warrants.

The initiative has some similarities to another operation in the summer of 2019 in which 50 officers from around the state flooded specific neighborhoods in response to concerns about violent crime.

However, this time, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said, many of the officers already live and work in the city. He said they are typically assigned to, for example, the bomb squad, tactical teams, or K9 units.

Johnson said that State Police officers have already been assisting the Albuquerque Police Department with auto theft for the past couple of years but that the department will increase its efforts in the other three priorities of the operation.

"There will be 35 people exclusively working this operation," Johnson said. "There's going to be more people here working, versus what their normal job would be, which you wouldn't necessarily see day to day."

State Police said about 10 officers are coming to town from other jurisdictions.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the operation Monday morning, saying that the officers will be assigned to the area for the next three weeks. She said they will focus on priorities identified by local leaders in strategic planning sessions as ways state government resources could make a meaningful difference.

In a news release, she said that while the state has prioritized rehabilitation and reform within the criminal justice system, it must also prioritize "aggressive crime prevention."

"Repeat and violent offenders have no business on our streets, terrorizing workers and families simply trying to live their lives in peace. As a longtime Albuquerque resident myself, I know the feeling of frustration and helplessness," she said. "My expectation is these additional officers taking part in a strategic initiative to root out and round up crime and those who habitually and flagrantly perpetrate it will contribute to deterrence and prevention — and the state will continue to be available to cities and communities across New Mexico."

The announcement comes a couple weeks after Lujan Grisham mentioned the idea during a wide-ranging news conference. It also comes on the heels of a deadly week in Albuquerque in which a man was killed in a quadruple shooting at an Uptown sports bar and a 13-year-old was shot to death at his middle school. The city has had 84 suspected homicides in the past 8 1/2 months — compared with 2019's previous record high of 81.

APD has investigated 81 suspected homicides in the city. State Police detectives are investigating a suspected double homicide in May, and they began another case Monday after being flagged down because someone with a gunshot wound was in a vehicle at Indian School and San Mateo NE.

Mayor Tim Keller said APD will work with State Police officers as they develop the plan for the operation.

"Any collaboration must keep a focus on constitutional community policing as we use an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep New Mexico families safe," Keller said.

Many cases failed

The last effort, the "Metro Surge Operation," resulted in 14,674 traffic stops and netted 738 arrests — the majority of which were for felony or misdemeanor warrants. That operation cost around $1 million.

Johnson said he expects this one will cost about half that.

A Journal analysis of the last operation found that roughly 50% of a sample of cases had been dismissed due to an officer not turning in discovery, not attending hearings, the case needing more investigation, or a lack of reasonable suspicion, or search and seizure issues.

Johnson said this time officers met with representatives from the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office to make sure they were prepared for prosecuting the cases. He said another change is that because this time many officers live in Albuquerque — and some court hearings are now done virtually — it will be easier for them to attend.

"(In 2019) we didn't train the folks on the front end on what the expectations were for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office and then the resources that our folks need to make sure that they follow through with that," Johnson said. "So a vast majority of the fault or blame on that, as I mentioned, in 2019 should come on me."

He said the department will also be "tracking the back end a little bit more carefully than we did last time" and making sure personnel are following through with what they have to do.

In the news release announcing the new operation, DA Raúl Torrez said he appreciates the governor's decision to deploy additional law enforcement to the city.

"We are committed to working with the New Mexico State Police to ensure that their efforts will result in solid criminal cases and a measurable impact on public safety," Torrez said.

In early 2020, House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, and other House Republicans called for an investigation into the operation, including why so many people were released from jail after being arrested. Attorneys pointed out that many of those arrested in that operation were charged with lower-level crimes and that prosecutors didn't seek to detain the majority of them.

On Monday, Townsend told the Journal he never got a response to his letter calling for an investigation. He said he thinks the latest operation is a "headline grab."

"What we need to do is fix the problem," Townsend said. "The officers in Albuquerque, I'm sure they appreciate the increased help, but I think they would appreciate a process that allowed them to hire and retain qualified officers so they didn't have to be rescued from time to time with a surge of New Mexico State Police officers."

In a news release, Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, criticized what he called the Democratic approach of "apathy until tragedy" and said the DA's Office and judges are primarily to blame for a "revolving door of crime."

"Ironically, these Democrats, who slander law enforcement and scoff at our crime bills, are now asking State Police officers to again put themselves in harm's way and crush the criminal insurrection taking place under their watch," Moores said. "Needless to say, this move by the Governor, Mayor, and District Attorney, though much needed, reeks of hypocrisy and political grandstanding."

He added: "I can only hope that Democratic leadership will see the effects of their failed, regressive policies and partner with us in our continued effort to end the crime epidemic gripping our city and state."

2019 shootings

Within the first week of the Metro Surge Operation in 2019, two officers shot at suspects in different incidents, spurring criticism from police reform advocates. They pointed out that State Police doesn't follow the same protocols as APD — which is under a court-ordered reform effort.

Johnson said Monday that the DA's Office reviewed both shootings and declined to prosecute the officers. However, he said, he hopes "our folks never get in a shooting; it's not something that I think any of them want to go through."

Others had concerns that the last operation "over-policed" lower-income neighborhoods in Albuquerque's International District.

In September, following months of race-related protests around the city and country, Gov. Lujan Grisham said such operations would be viewed through a different lens.

Her spokeswoman said Monday that the current operation is "materially different from the operation of the summer of 2019" and that "lessons learned from the 2019 operation will be and have been applied here."

"This effort is not focused on particular areas but instead on specific tactical uses of partnership resources and focused on addressing specific components of crime," spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said.