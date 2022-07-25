35 teen locker decorations that are fire for back to school

Locker decorations teens need for back to school

For many teens, a school locker is a way to express their individuality and flex their design skills. While school lockers may look like boring metal boxes, they are really big, blank canvases.

But where to shop for locker decorations and how will you know what's cool? Let your teen lead the way. They can take their flair for self-expression up a notch with some of our favorite locker decoration and décor ideas.

5 tips for how to decorate a locker

1. Layer up with wallpaper

Locker decorations for back-to-school

Start with some stylish, removable wallpaper to cheer up the dreary metal locker walls—or here's a hot tip—try magnetic wallpaper. Since space in a school locker is at a premium, magnetic wallpaper will ensure that you can still use that vertical space for hanging stuff.

2. Create a mood with lighting

Locker decorations for back-to-school

For lockers that feel dark and cavernous, let there be light! From twinkle lights to illuminated disco balls, there are so many pretty ways to improve the mood with smart, battery-powered lighting.

While you can keep it simple with fairy lights, we are fans of going big with themed lights, like vines, tassels, origami and Yoda.

3. Pick a theme

Locker decorations for back-to-school

Just like when decorating a room, if you pick a solid theme, locker decoration ideas will feel more cohesive and quell the chaos. It might even be a calming pit stop between classes.

You can buy full kits, or come up with something on your own, based on your interests.

4. Consider storage

Locker decorations for back-to-school

The locker as we know it has never been great for keeping school supplies organized. Thankfully, there are some smart storage solutions out there including shelves—which can keep a locker from turning into a tsunami of falling books—and magnets to keep notes tidy.

5. Accessorize!

Locker decorations for back-to-school

After all is said and done, decorating a locker is all about having fun—and accessories are just the way to do it.

From cute faux plants to uplifting rainbow-themed cork boards, these locker decorations help give the finishing touches that make a locker stand out.

Where to buy locker decorations

Locker decorations for back-to-school

Lots of stores and online retailers are getting in on the locker décor trend. Some of our favorite finds are at Target, Pottery Barn Teen and Amazon, but Etsy and other small retailers also have great options.

A smart tip is to look for accessories that might normally be kept in the kitchen section—if it’ll stick to a refrigerator, it’ll stick to your locker.

How to decorate a locker for a birthday

Locker decorations for back-to-school

This is where things can get really fun. This is all about decorating the outside of the locker instead of the inside. Some of our favorite festive locker decorations include things like crepe paper, pompoms and bold marquee letters that spell out the name of the birthday student.

Before decorating, be sure to ask your kid's school about the rules for locker decorating, and always be sure to double-check the locker number before you cover it in festive décor.

