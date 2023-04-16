35 TV Episodes That Were So Brilliant, Jaw-Dropping, Or Both, They're Considered The Best Of All Time

Associated Press

A senior Federal Reserve official said Friday that there has been little progress on inflation for more than a year and that more interest rate hikes are needed to get prices under control. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed's governing board, did not specify how many more increases he supports, but said that inflation “is still much too high and so my job is not done.” Waller pointed out that core prices have risen at about that same pace, or higher, since December 2021.