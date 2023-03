What To Watch

If you like Outlander, you'll most likely enjoy these 12 shows. Ever since we were first introduced to Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) and her Highland warrior love, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), we haven't been able to get enough of this incredibly epic, time traveling romance, its steadfast attention to historical details, the visceral battles, and yeah, all of those steamy Outlander scenes that fill each episode like fog from a misty Scottish morning. But, what happens when you get all caught up on Outlander streaming, and you want something else to watch on the ever-growing list of streaming services?