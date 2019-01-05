35 Ways to Earn Extra Cash

Getty Images

Coming up with extra cash to pay the bills, cover unexpected expenses, boost savings, accelerate your 401(k) or perhaps even finance a dream vacation isn't as hard as it seems. Plenty of legit, and many unique, moneymaking opportunities are out there for you to capitalize on at your convenience, with the perk of no long-term commitment and, in most cases, setting your own hours.

Updated for 2018, our diverse list is packed with more tactics to earn extra cash than ever -- 35 ideas for you to consider, along with resources and pointers to get you started. Some are good for a fast buck, while others could turn into consistent streams of income.

Find out which cash-generating ideas could work best for you.

Getty Images

You can cash in on our right to vote on Election Day. Many localities need election officers, especially those who are bilingual. And while the hours may be long, the pay isn't bad for a day's - in some cases 5 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. -- work.

For example, in Fairfax County, Va., which needs thousands of poll workers, election officers are paid $175 for a full day (step up your game and get paid $225 as an assistant chief election officer and $250 as a chief election officer). In Monterey County, Calif., election officers are paid $135 (for clerks) and $185 (for inspectors).

Generally, to qualify, you must be at least 18 years of age and a registered voter in the state, be a U.S. citizen, read and write English, and have transportation to the polling place. You'll likely also have to devote time to attend a training class. Here's a video about becoming an election officer.

One quick tip: A first-time poll worker advises newbies to bring plenty of snacks. It's a very long day and you cannot leave the polling place to grab some chow.

Getty Images

This one may require some creative workarounds with your full-time job - but that's the deal with most moonlighting work. In the case of coaching youth teams, it often means late-afternoon, evening and weekend availability, plus knowledge of the intricacies of a sport - soccer, hockey, softball, you name it -- and how to teach it to others.

Many recreational youth sports clubs, especially travel teams, around the country pay their coaching staffs. The pay scale for youth soccer coaches on club teams, for example, tops out at around $2,000 per month at the highest level ($200 per month at the lowest level), according to Job Monkey, a job-search website. But note: You must be certified at various levels to pull down that pay scale and have safety certifications, which may or may not be paid by the organization.

Some high schools around the country also rely on outside individuals to coach teams if teachers aren't interested in taking those positions. (I coached high-school soccer and a club team for a few years while also working my full-time job as a journalist.) Pay varies. I received $2,500 per season for coaching high-school soccer. Of course, from pre-season to post-season and all the daily practices and games in between, that's not a lot of money - but it was a lot of fun.

SEE ALSO: Kirkland Products You Should Buy at Costco

Teach

Getty Images





If you're a professional, colleges and universities are always on the lookout for adjunct professors or lecturers. Some may require a master's degree; others just a college degree and professional experience to share with students. I taught visual and print journalism at two esteemed J-schools - one required a master's degree, which I have -- for 10 years while holding down a full-time job. The side hustles added several thousand dollars to our annual household income, and, more, it was richly fulfilling to work with students eager to learn. How do you get an adjunct teaching job? Reach out to community colleges, colleges or universities where you live. Depending on your specialty - say, accounting - contact the department head in that particular school and inquire about becoming an adjunct.

How about substitute teaching? Grade schools and high schools nationwide are looking for people to substitute teach - and some have outsourced the hiring process. Source4Teachers, a Cherry Hill, N.J.-based K-12 educational staffing firm, works with more than 285 school systems across the Northeast to fill substitute teacher and other staffing positions with its base of more than 31,000 substitutes.

The company says it fills many nonteaching roles that don't require certification. These are filled by people who are maybe getting their feet wet, seeing if they want to pursue a teaching career. It varies by state and school district, but some don't require substitutes to have teaching certification. Pennsylvania, for example, allows people with a bachelor's degree to apply for one-year emergency certification to substitute.

Pay varies by district, but substitute teachers can make between $90 and $120 per day. Teaching-certified substitutes make about $20 more per day than non-certified subs.

Be a Tour Guide

Getty Images





If you live near an historic site overseen by the National Park Service, you could become a licensed guide with the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides. For example, the Licensed Battlefield Guides of Gettysburg, the Pennsylvania site of one of the greatest battles of the American Civil War, are licensed and regulated by the National Park Service and are the only individuals legally allowed to conduct visitors around the national park for a fee. Rates for a two-hour basic battlefield tour range from $63 to $132 depending on group size, with prorated fees of $31.50 to $66 per hour for additional time. Tips are not required but often given.

Are you a runner? Consider earning extra bucks as a running tour guide. City Running Tours - "sweat and sightsee simultaneously" - is one company offering "sightrunning" (it's a thing) services in 14 (and counting) U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., and Honolulu (and two cities in Canada). The company offers personalized or group tours. Tips aren't required, but permitted.

"Our tour guides make on average about $20-$40 per tour plus incentives based on seniority, type of tour, distance, number of participants, referrals and positive reviews," Michael Gazaleh, president and CEO of City Running Tours, tells us.

SEE ALSO: 15 Worst States to Live in During Retirement

Sell Unwanted Electronics

Getty Images





Don't leave smart phones, tablets, computers or game consoles you're no longer using in a desk drawer or the back of a closet. You can easily cash in on your unwanted electronics -- even damaged items -- by selling them online.

Sell used smart phones and Apple products at Gazelle.com and get paid by check, PayPal or an Amazon gift card; you can also use one of ecoATM's mall kiosks and get instant cash. You can sell smart phones, tablets, and wearables (think "smart watch") to NextWorth.com and get paid by PayPal or by check. At uSell, you can sell smart phones, tablets, game consoles, and more. You get paid by check or through PayPal. Shipping with all of these sites is free. Or bring your video games, game consoles, smart phones and tablets, and accessories to GameStop to earn cash or store credit without the shipping hassles.

Search for Unclaimed Property

Getty Images





Federal and state coffers hold billions of dollars' worth of unclaimed property. Some of it could be yours, but it's up to you to track down the cash.

The feds hang on to tax refunds that are returned to the IRS because of mailing-address errors or that are never claimed by taxpayers because they didn't file returns. The government also holds on to forgotten savings bonds, government-guaranteed mortgage-insurance refunds and government pensions that were never claimed. There's no central database, so you'll have to check with individual federal agencies about missing funds.

State governments hold onto uncashed dividend checks, returned utility deposits, unclaimed state-tax refunds, uncollected insurance benefits, and stock dividends, among other things. (If a bank or other payer doesn't have your last known address on file, it will turn over your money to the state in which the institution is incorporated.) You can search for unclaimed property held by states at Unclaimed.org and Missingmoney.com.

Yes, I did this. And yes, I found some unclaimed funds, in the coffers of New York state, where I once lived. I followed the procedure and sent a notarized letter to New York and heard back. I received three checks totaling $134.

SEE ALSO: 9 Places to Find Free Money

Tutor

Getty Images





If you have a special skill -- whether it's the ability to play an instrument well, paint like Picasso or explain calculus in a way anyone (even me) can understand -- you may be able to make money sharing it with others. For example, you could earn $10 to $75 an hour tutoring individual kids or college students if you speak a second language or have great math, science or writing skills.

Advertise your services on school, campus and community bulletin boards, or tutoring web sites such as Wyzant and Tutor.com. And take advantage of social media sites, such as Facebook, to let people know about the lessons you're able to teach.

SEE ALSO: 11 Smart Moves to Make Your Money Last in Retirement

Model for Artists

Getty Images





Modeling is another great way to earn money - and you have several options. If you're comfortable posing nude in front of artists and are capable of holding poses for as long as 30 minutes, consider life modeling. Artists want to draw bodies of all shapes and sizes in order to hone their skills. Typical sessions last three hours, and pay is about $8 to $18 per hour, according to job listings on Glassdoor. During sessions, models start with short one-minute gesture poses, then transition to longer poses lasting from five to 30 minutes. If you're interested in becoming a life model, contact art schools at local colleges, art organizations and community centers. You can also check Artmodeltips.com for a list of life drawing sessions in the U.S.

If you're uncomfortable with nekkid life modeling, you could take other routes. How about modeling just part of your bod? Fashion magazines, TV shows, commercials and movies are always in need of attractive hands, feet, legs, even beards, unique ears and that perfectly shaped bald pate. In-demand body part models earn anywhere from $1,000 a day for TV work and $2,000-$5,000 for print work, according to Forbes. Contact local and national modeling agencies, including Los Angeles-based BodyPartsModels.com.

Get Paid for Your Opinions

Getty Images





Market-research firms are hired by big businesses to get inside the heads of consumers. Participation in an in-person focus group led by a moderator, such as those run by Focus Pointe Global, can earn you between $4 and $575. Focus Pointe Global also has opportunities for focus groups, telephone or online surveys.

In exchange for taking online and phone surveys, firms such as Harris Interactive and Schlesinger Associates offer rewards points redeemable for gift cards and merchandise. Beware scams, though. Legitimate firms won't charge a fee or ask you to cash a check and wire back part of the money.

Lawyers are getting in on the act, too. "Online jurors" can earn cash for giving their opinions on legal cases. EJury.com pays $5 to $10 per case. You'll need a PayPal account. At OnlineVerdict.com, where fees for "jurors" range from $20 to $60 (the case reviews take from 20 minutes to 60 minutes to complete). Payment is made by check.

SEE ALSO: 69 Valuable Things You Can Get for Free

Sell Gold and Silver for Scrap

Getty Images





If you have gold jewelry that isn't valuable as an antique or a designer piece, consider selling it for scrap. Keep in mind that most gold jewelry isn't pure, say 14-karat or 18-karat, so you'll need to calculate the melt value to get a better sense of its worth as scrap. The melt value reflects the actual amount of gold in the jewelry; a dealer will offer you a percentage of that value. Quotes will vary widely, so get several. See Smart Ways to Sell Your Gold to learn more.

The same goes for silver. Maybe you inherited a few sterling trays you never use. Assuming the trays hold no particular value to collectors, sell them for scrap rather than trying to sell them at a consignment store or online. Check with several metals dealers, both online and at storefront locations, to get quotes. Expect to receive about 85% to 90% of your silver's melt value.

Sell Gently Worn Clothing

Getty Images





If you or your family members have brand-name clothing, accessories or shoes that are in good condition but no longer being used, turn them into quick cash by selling them on consignment. Research the consignment shops in your area to find the right match for the types and styles of clothing you have to sell. Most consignment stores will price items at one-third of their retail value, and you'll likely get 50% of the price at which your items eventually sell. To learn more, see How to Sell Clothes on Consignment.

You might be able to get more for your used clothes by selling them online. For example, you can earn up to 80% of the resale value of women's and kids' clothing, shoes and handbags at fashion resale site thredUP.com. If you have high-end men's and women's clothing, jewelry, watches and accessories, try your luck with luxury consignment site The RealReal. You earn up to 85% of the resale value in cash. Another option for designer clothing and accessories: Tradesy, which pays a 19.8% commission of the resale value of items $50 or more. You receive earnings via PayPal, debit card or a bank account. (Note: Several of these sites require that you register before you can enter.)

Or skip the middle-man and sell your used clothing on eBay, which will require more effort on your part but could result in a bigger return.

Babysitting

Getty Images





Babysitting can be a fun way to put money in your pocket if you like kids. Hourly rates vary by city (and demands of services). In smaller towns and cities, such as Palatine, Ill., and Schaumburg, Ill., the going rate is $10 to $15 an hour; in big cities such as New York and Washington, expect to earn $15 to $25 an hour as a babysitter or nanny. Advertise your services on community bulletin boards, the public library or houses of worship. You can also place a listing or search for jobs on sites such as Care.com and Sittercity.

Sell Excess Furniture

Getty Images





If you have an attic, garage or storage unit filled with furniture you're not using, unload those items for cash by selling them on Craigslist. (You might even end up saving the monthly cost of your storage unit.) You can list large items (free) on your local Craigslist classifieds, and buyers will come to you -- if you're comfortable with that (some people I know who sell on Craigslist meet the buyers at a neutral, very public location just to play it safe). Just be sure to insist on cash to avoid bounced checks. Take good photos, share key details and provide a concise description of what you're selling.

If you don't want the hassle of selling items yourself, take furniture and home accessories you no longer want to an upscale consignment store that gets a lot of traffic so that you can get top dollar for your items. Expect to split the profit 50/50 with the store. For more information, see What to Sell -- And Not to Sell -- at Consignment Shops.

For online furniture consignment, try sites such as Chairish, which lets you sell your used or vintage furniture and home decor and earn up to 80% or more (if the item is over $2,500) of the resale value, or AptDeco (only available in New York City and surrounding areas as well as the Washington, D.C. market), which helps you sell used home furnishings. AptDeco retains between 19% and 29% of the sale price. Listings for both sites are free.

SEE ALSO: 10 Best Jobs for the Future

Sell Collectibles Online

Getty Images





Perhaps you collected baseball cards (or stamps, coins or Beanie Babies) when you were young, and now they're just collecting dust. But they might be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. One place to get top dollar for your collectibles and small items of value is eBay. Click on the "register" link in the top left corner of the homepage to create an account. Then visit the site's "Seller Center" to learn how to sell. You can list 50 items every month for free, and you'll pay a 10% fee (lower in some cases) on each item when it sells. Research prices for merchandise similar to what you plan to sell so that you can price your wares competitively. For more tips on how and where to sell valuable items, see 6 Things You Should Know About Collectibles.

Redeem Rewards Points

Getty Images





You could be sitting on an untapped source of cash if you haven't bothered to redeem your credit card rewards points lately. One-third of all rewards -- everything from airline miles to cash back -- worth a total of $16 billion go unredeemed each year, according to a study by marketing research firm Colloquy. Per household, that averages out to $205 worth of rewards a year that aren't redeemed.

The next-best thing to getting cash for points is a general-purpose gift card. At American Express, for example, 5,000 Membership Rewards points earns you a $25 AmEx gift card that's good in more than a million places. You can get more bang for your points by selecting a retailer-specific gift card from AmEx, such as Maggiano's Little Italy, for example, where you'll score a $50 gift card for 5,000 AmEx points.

SEE ALSO: The Best Reward Cards for Your Wallet

Sell Used Books

Getty Images





Stop letting your used books collect dust on a book shelf, and start selling them online. BookScouter.com makes it easy for you to get the best price for your books. Simply type in the ISBN, which you can find on Amazon.com, from your book, and BookScouter.com scans prices from 42 book-buying sites to show you which ones are offering the most. For example, the highest price offered recently for my copy of Ron Chernow's exceptional new, best-selling biography Grant (which I bought new for about $22.45 at Amazon), was $6.50 from Buyback Express.

BookScouter.com is also a good place to find who's doling out the best prices for used college textbooks. For example, we plugged in the ISBN for the textbook "The Practice and Policy of Environmental Law" (2016 edition, $202.50 new) and found ValoreBooks would buy it for $95.65. For more information, see Get the Best Price When Selling Back Textbooks.

Walk or Petsit Dogs

Getty Images





Why not get a little exercise while you earn anywhere from $15 to $45 for about an hour's work? Working folks will pay plenty for you to take mutts W.C. or Moonshadow on a daily stroll while they're at the office. Or consider pet-sitting for people while they're on vacation for a daily fee of $50 or more. Advertise your services in veterinarians' offices, on Craigslist or on sites like Care.com.

You can also team up with an existing dog-walking operation that handles client recruitment and scheduling. To find one, ask other dog walkers you encounter whether they're part of a group or check Craigslist.

Marking similar territory is Rover.com, a website for those of you looking to be pet caregivers (and, as well, a site for pet owners to find you). Rover offers dog boarding services, pet- and/or house-sitting services, doggy day care and even drop-in services where caregivers stop by your crib for quick potty services (for the dog) and a mini-playdate. Rover has some stringent guidelines for the folks it hires (only taking on less than 20 percent of potential sitters, the company says). The Seattle-based firm has services in more than 11,000 communities in North America. Rover says sitters it backs via its website can earn up to $1,000 a month (the sitter sets their own rates; Rover takes a 20% bite).

Get Freelance Editorial Work

Getty Images





Plenty of media, corporate and nonprofit websites are looking for freelancers to write, edit or design content for an average of $25 per hour, according to the web site Payscale.com. Freelancewriting.com and Freelance Writing Jobs provide a long list of freelance writing opportunities culled from several top sites, along with advice and tips for freelance writers. Freelancer.com offers a wide variety of freelancing jobs in categories such as design, media and architecture or writing and content. For $21 a month or $145 for a one-year membership, you can join Mediabistro's freelance marketplace to post your qualifications and be contacted by media managers for work. Krop is a useful site for developers and designers.

If you fancy yourself a skilled photographer, you can also earn extra cash by selling photos to stock art sites such as iStock and Shutterstock. At both sites, you must apply to be a contributor by submitting samples of your photos, illustrations, videos or audio. If approved, you'll earn royalties when your files are downloaded by paying clients. iStock currently pays $0.75 to $4.15 per image for subscriber downloads if you agree to contribute to iStock exclusively. Shutterstock says the typical image download generates $0.81 to $2.85 for the photographer.

Sell Your Creations

Getty Images





If you have a knack for creating anything from baked goods to intricate art designs, you can profit from your talent.

It happened to Stacy Brown, founder of the Auburn, Ala.-based Chicken Salad Chick restaurant chain. Brown's personal quest to create the perfect chicken salad morphed into a small side business where she was selling her creation from her house - until the health department informed her she couldn't sell food from her home kitchen. Voila. A restaurant was born from whence a chain sprung (sprung chicken?). For more about Brown's story, see Small-Business Success Story: Chicken Salad Chick

So you're an excellent baker (according to all your friends). You can find clients for your baked goods by volunteering to provide treats for your children's school functions or for church or other religious gatherings, or by selling them at a farmer's market, flea market or local festivals.

If art and design are more your speed, consider selling your creations at local craft shows -- my 87-year-old mother does this with her intricate German scissor-cutting art -- or on Etsy, DeviantArt or Zazzle. Etsy and Zazzle feature products like jewelry, quote posters, vintage clothing and even pet supplies. DeviantArt, which has a large following associated with its popular Tumblr, mainly sells art prints.

SEE ALSO: 7 Signs You Are Buying a Counterfeit Product

Participate in Clinical Trials

Getty Images





If you're willing to be a human guinea pig, you can pad your pockets by participating in clinical research trials. Compensation depends on the nature of the trial and the amount of time involved, but payment can range from a few hundred dollars to $4,000 per study.

Legitimate studies are sponsored by medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies. You'll be required to undergo a health screening to determine if you're eligible to participate. Come-ons for clinical trials litter the Internet. Many are scams. The safe play is to peruse studies that are actively recruiting participants at ClinicalTrials.gov, a database run by the National Institutes of Health. Search by location to identify local trials.

Cash in on Unused Gift Cards

Getty Images





The amount of sold-but-unredeemed -- or "closed loop," to use retail industry parlance -- gift cards in the U.S. each year totals $1 billion, according to CEB Global. So grab the unwanted cards you have lying around your house, open the loop and turn them into cash by selling them online at sites such as Gift Card Granny, Cardpool and Junkcard. You won't get the full value of your card (up to 92% at best). But if you have no intention of using the card, it's like getting free money. According to GiftCardGranny, gift cards to Safeway in 2017 yielded the highest return rate: 92% of face value.





SEE ALSO: 10 Small Towns With Big Millionaire Populations

Amend Your Tax Return

Getty Images





Consider amending recent years' tax returns to claim missed deductions. For example, if you have a child in college, did you forget in any year to take advantage of the American Opportunity Tax Credit, worth up to $2,500 per student for each of the first four years of college? See The Most-Overlooked Tax Deductions for more breaks that might be worth amending your return to claim in hindsight.

You generally have until three years after the deadline for filing your original federal tax return to file an amended return if you missed a tax break or need to make other changes.

SEE ALSO: How to File an Amended Return to Claim an Education Tax Break

Rent Out Your Home

Getty Images





Get cash in hand on the first of every month: Recruit a roommate to share living costs and/or rent. Just be sure to first consider 8 Reasons Roommates Fight About Money.

Not interested in a long-term houseguest? Websites including Airbnb make it easy to rent out a spare room, a wing of your house or a backyard cottage.

Beth Everett and her husband, Glenn, built a cottage in their backyard in 2014 for their son Jordan to live in when he's home from college. But while the studio sat empty, visitors to Portland, Ore., began renting the cozy space through Airbnb for $99 a night.

Fox Lair, as it's known, offers heated floors, a small sitting area decked out with guitars and bongos, and plenty of eclectic artwork. Everett estimated that in 2015 they earned about $9,000 from a steady stream of visitors, money she used to help pay for editing and cover designs for her self-published books, the Lee Harding mystery series. "It was the easiest money I ever made," she says. "And it was fun."

You can list your space free on Airbnb, then pay 3% to the site when you receive successful booking.

I plugged in the city where I live in Northern Virginia, not far from Washington, D.C. Airbnb says I could pull down just under $200 a week for a private room hosting two guests and $242 a week for our whole house. That includes $1 million in home protection against accidental guest damage and host protection insurance for liability.

Join a Direct-Sales Company

Getty Images





These days, Avon isn't the only direct-sales opportunity. You can start a side business selling anything from cookware to clothing to home decor to, yes, Tupperware. Popular possibilities include Mary Kay and the Pampered Chef. Internet Based Moms keeps a long list of direct-sales businesses. See our slide show 5 Great Ways to Make Money in Direct Sales.

With direct sales, start-up costs are usually low (figure $200 or less), your work schedule is flexible and earnings are commission-based (typically 25% to 30% of sales). Generally, you can increase your take by recruiting others to the sales team - if that makes you comfortable. When I lived and worked in Michigan, I was constantly hounded by friends and co-workers who were selling Amway, which is based in Michigan. They were making good side money.

Profit From Your Garden

Getty Images





If you grow your own vegetables or raise chickens in your backyard, you might have an overabundance of produce or eggs that you hate to see go to waste. So profit from it, instead. Kiplinger's office manager, Glen Mayers, sells eggs from his 12 hens to colleagues for $3 a dozen, on Craigslist for $4 and at a farmer's market for $5. He also sells honey from his bees for $9 per 1-pound jar, $5 for a half-pound jar.

Mayers also recently started selling meat. "The cost is anywhere from $20 to $25 for an organically, cage-free-raised chicken fully dressed like you get at the store," Mayers says.

The family's latest project, started last year, has a Thanksgiving theme: raising turkeys. They raised four 20-pound turkeys and sold them to friends for $80 each. Mayers puts the cash he earns in a jar at home, and his family uses it for fun outings together.

Be a Blogger or YouTube Star

Getty Images





If you like to write, or think it would be fun to share your knowledge about a particular subject, start a blog. WordPress.org and Blogger.com offer free blogging platforms. Want to go bigger? Try GoDaddy.com for domain name registration, as well as website building, hosting and security. Turn to Google AdSense for a free way to display ads on your site to earn money.

If you have a camera and something unique to share, you can cash in on YouTube. A reasonable goal for amateur filmmakers is to score viral fame with a YouTube channel. That means making a series of videos, each of which can run a little longer than three minutes. Highlight a specific skill or theme -- say, cooking, standup comedy, fixing plumbing (which I tap often) or repairing older cars (ditto). Your videos will drive traffic to one another while you perfect your skill and earn "subscribers." To generate views, reach out to media outlets and bloggers with a link to your videos.

Drive Other People

Getty Images





If you've ever found yourself in need of a quick ride, you may have turned to Uber, the anytime, anywhere ride-hailing service that has gained enormous popularity over the last several years. But have you ever considered becoming an Uber driver? I checked on requirements for being an Uber driver in Washington, D.C., where I've used the service: You must be at least 21 years old, own a four-door car 2005 or newer (depending on the city), and pass background and driving checks. If you meet the requirements, you could earn cash by driving people around in your free time.

Uber at one time said drivers' average earnings per hour are about $19; some observers have estimated it's far less than that. And don't forget to factor in the costs associated with using your own car, such as gas, maintenance, insurance and cleaning. Also, your earnings depend upon how much you work and how many rides you give, among other factors.

Uber's competitor Lyft helps people interested in driving for Lyft estimate their income via a calculator on its website. I punched in 20 hours per week driving for Lyft, which said I'd earn $400 a week in the Northern Virginia town I call home. That's about $20 an hour. Like Uber, Lyft has age, vehicle and background-check requirements for drivers.

SEE ALSO: Best Stock in Every State to Buy Now

Rent Out Your Car

Getty Images





We already hit you up on making extra dough by driving for the ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft. What about just renting out your car and leave the driving to Gus? Or any other stranger. It's possible on Getaround. From the renter's end, they get a reliable car to rent - fees start at $5 an hour -- with no monthly dues or tons of paperwork. Insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance is included in the rental, which the renter finds, rents and unlocks via an app.

From your end, when you sign on with Getaround - you will be screened - you decide when your vehicle is available for rental. Getaround pays for a $1 million insurance policy on your rental and drivers are screened.

If you buy into this ride-share plan to make money while your car is idle, Getaround says car-owners can make up to $10,000 a year.

Perform Odd Jobs and Small Tasks

Getty Images





Surf over to Fiverr, an online community of freelancers. There, you can advertise your proficiency in skills including writing and translation, video and animation, and advertising. As Fiverr's name indicates, your services sell starting at $5 a pop, and you have the option of adding ancillary services to make more money. Fiverr keeps 20% of customer payments, meaning you earn $4 from every $5 in services you sell.

For more intensive jobs, try joining TaskRabbit. If you live in or near one of 39 cities served by the site in 2018, you can perform tasks such as waiting in line for someone, running errands or lifting heavy items. Set your own fees with TaskRabbit, which keeps 15% of the transaction. The company says it has an intensive vetting process.

SEE ALSO: 15 Outsourcing Services to Make Your Life Easier

Teachers Pay Teachers

Getty Images





So you teach, maybe full time, maybe part time. You've created some dynamic lesson plans and units, task cards, activities, Common Core resources, games, classroom décor and so much more that goes into teaching. How about selling it (or, if you're looking for a classroom boost, buying classroom material others have created)? Welcome to Teachers Pay Teachers, a website dedicated to the craft. Since its inception in 2006 by a New York City school teacher, TpT says it has paid out more than $330 million to teachers willing to share. Note there are a host of guidelines, topmost which is you cannot sell on TpT material that is copyrighted to someone else. Original material sold on the site includes learning games teaching reading and math skills, writing tools, flash cards, books and more.

California first grade teacher Chery Akaba-McCumber told the Sacramento Bee newspaper she made $1,500 selling an educational game she created and sold on TpT for $2.25 - that's 1,781 sales. "As you can see, it really adds up, even for such a relatively inexpensive item," Akaba-McCumber said.

There are two types of memberships: Basic Seller, which is free to join, and Premium Seller, which costs $60 a year. TpT retains between 20% and 45% of the sale price, plus transaction fees.

Become a Taste-Tester

Getty Images





In the old comic strip Li'l Abner, the title character had the dream job of testing mattresses for the Stunned Ox mattress company by actually sleeping on them. How about you and I become taste-testers for giant food manufacturers such as Purdue or a market-research firm hired by the food and beverage industry to gauge consumer tastes, get free food and other perks?

Delmarva Sensory in Salisbury, Md., is one such company that hires taste-testers for Perdue, which has a major presence in Maryland. Delmarva requires potential testers to fill out an online application. If you're accepted, there are four forms of testing: (1) Visiting a central location and tasting and providing your feedback on a computer; (2) working in focus groups with a moderator; (3) testing products at home (and they give you enough for two people, I'm told); and (4) web surveys.

Testers evaluate everything from taste and packaging to how the product was prepared. You may even be testing product concepts still in development.

Once accepted, you log in to your account, choose dates and time slots for tests that you qualify for and choose your own date and frequency. Compensation is in the form of $20 e-giftcards (a more complex test can mean more compensation). There's also a panel of children testers.

Spice manufacturer McCormick Corp. also hires taste-testers for events in Hunt Valley, Md., near its corporate headquarters. McCormick is a little more stringent on frequency: Tastings of food, beverages, and snacks are done weekdays during day and evening hours, and participants can attend and evaluate up to four times a year. You must register at McCormick. Compensation depends upon the size and duration of the test, McCormick notes.

Market-research firm Focus & Testing of Los Angeles chooses taste-testers from its database for events in L.A. and other markets. Compensation ranges from $40 for a 20-minute test or as much as $100 for longer research projects.

Host a House Concert

Getty Images





These aren't new, though there's been a resurgence, which started in the late 20th century and rolled into the present: House concerts, also known as home concerts.

And that's what they are: Concerts featuring professional touring musicians and staged in the living rooms (or garages) of homeowners (or apartment-owners). They tap into the stream of up-and-coming musicians or those happy to just ply that circuit. They're hired by the homeowner. The homeowner clears a space large enough for two dozen or so people. Depending on the performer, the homeowner may have to rent or borrow small sound and lighting systems.

Guests are usually invited privately, often by social media. A nominal fee, called a "donation," is set -- $20 or so per person -- and the money will either go entirely to the performer or split between the homeowner and the performer. Guests are also typically asked to bring a potluck dish to pass.

I went to a couple of home concerts in suburban Philadelphia a few years back. One featured guitarist Janet Robin, who played acoustically and sold merch - another profit line for the performer and maybe the homeowner - at the end of the show, CDs and the like.

There are, of course, many words of caution. First, you must invite (for free) or at the very least, forewarn neighbors. Call it an intimate party. Zoning laws may forbid for-profit concerts in or on your property. And if you're wont to invite strangers, the strangeness could come along for the ride.





How do you get performers? Word-of-mouth builds on the circuit if you have an event the performer considers worth her time and effort. There are also websites, including Listening Room Network , which will walk you through the steps of hosting a home concert, show you where home concerts are being staged and link you up to performers of all type (there's a $10 fee to join).





As for profit... That's up to you and the performer. Can you set the donation level at a level where it's good for you and the artist?





Join a Street Team

Getty Images





Street teams need energetic, outgoing helpers to promote products, summer blockbusters, albums, events and more by handing out samples, interacting with people on the street, or dressing as mascots, representing products and companies as a "Brand Ambassador," work trade shows and more. To get a job earning $20 to $25 an hour, sign up with a company such as Street Team Promotion, which handles promotions in big cities nationwide. Make sure you get a contract that specifies when you'll get paid. Sign up at MyStreetTeam.com.

SEE ALSO: 20 Worst Jobs for the Future

Wrap Advertising on Your Ride

Getty Images





Why the blank look on your car? It could be advertising stuff, other than the make and model and dealer of your ride. We're talking legit ads you have applied to your vehicle that get you paid for. Hit up Carvertise, a Wilmington, Del.-based company that finds the advertisers and puts you in the driver's seat, your car wrapped in ads unique to the market where you roam the streets.

The standard payment rate, says Carvertise, is $100 per month. Depending on where you wander, you could make a little more just by parking your car "in certain places at certain times," to get eyeballs on your rolling billboard, no doubt. That's another $30 per hour.

SEE ALSO: 30 Best Jobs for the Future

Rent Out Your Driveway

Getty Images





What a home is to Airbnb a home's driveway is to Pavemint, on online and app resource to make money off your driveway. How? Rent it out.

Pavemint is peer-to-peer ap that allows parking space owners to rent out and parking space seekers a search tool. Granted, this is probably more for big-city dwellers than small-town America, but many of us who have driven in or live in D.C., San Francisco or New York City may find Pavemint a blessing.

Pricing and profit aren't standard; Pavemint's Smart Pricing Algorithm, which measures meter and lot rates, parking supply and walkability of the slot you're attempting rent out, helps the homeowner (or business owner) set the rates.

As an example, during the L.A. Rams' season opener in 2016, while parking was going for as much as $200 near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Pavemint listed 92 parking spaces ranging from $30 to $100, according to KPCC radio. By late 2017, Pavemint had more than 4,000 parking spots, with parking spot owners getting anywhere from $200 to $900 per month.

If you have hoity-toity amenities like electrical vehicle chargers or security cameras (or both), so much the better for your Pavemint income, the company says.

EDITOR'S PICKS



Copyright 2018-2019 The Kiplinger Washington Editors