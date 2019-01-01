35 Ways to Save Hundreds on Groceries

Fortunately, you don’t have to reconcile yourself to a diet of ramen noodles to protect your budget . Find out how to be a smart shopper and avoid these common mistakes at the grocery store .

If you’re like most people, the biggest check you write each month is for your mortgage or rent. However, the amount you spend at the supermarket might be a close second. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spend $4,363 on food eaten at home every year — which is roughly 6 percent of the average person’s pretax income.

Fortunately, you don’t have to reconcile yourself to a diet of ramen noodles to protect your budget. Find out how to be a smart shopper and avoid these common mistakes at the grocery store.

Make a List

“Without a list, it’s easy to buy things just because they’re on sale or because it looks yummy,” said money expert Rachel Cruze. “Your list will help you stay on track and avoid buying groceries you don’t need and might not even eat.”

While making a list, it’s important to have your meal plan all figured out. If you’re known to pick up some extras on each grocery trip, sticking to your list could very well knock off more than a few bucks.

Take Inventory

Before you run out the door, make note of what you already have in your kitchen. This should go hand in hand with meal planning and your grocery list. Some things to consider when taking inventory: how many items you have and expiration dates. You should also make an effort to move expiring products to the front of the pantry or refrigerator.

Forcing yourself to take note of your goods will save you from buying duplicates and wasting money.

Shop Alone

The more people you have in your shopping crew, the more likely you are to buy beyond what you truly need. So, if savings is what you’re after, leave the kids and spouse at home and fly solo on your next grocery run.

Look High and Low

Grocery stores are a business and, like any business, they have tricks that get you to spend more. For example, some stores tactfully place higher-priced items at eye level. It’s a well-known industry trick.

So, what’s your best bet? Look high and low, and more often than not you’ll find the better deals, equating to a few dollars here and there on every trip.

Wear Headphones

Music does so much for your well-being, but it can also persuade your spending habits. So, wear headphones and groove your way to the checkout line with some upbeat tunes.

Don’t Shop Hungry

You’ve likely heard it before, but going grocery shopping with an empty stomach is a bad idea. Those growls could be calling out for food you don’t necessarily need. Do yourself a favor and shop on a content stomach. Your wallet will thank you.

Make Only One Weekly Trip

It likely goes without saying, but the more you shop, the more likely you are to overspend. Shopping is very tempting, and it’s certainly more fun to spend than to just gaze. Save yourself money and the hassle of another trip by doing it all in one visit, which could very well cut $10 or more just like that.

Shop for Future Needs

Just because you’re trying to cut your grocery bill doesn’t mean you should skimp on items you don’t need in the moment.

Say you go grocery shopping once a week, and there is something you know you’ll need on an upcoming camping trip in two weeks. When you go into the supermarket, you find that item is on sale. Instead of waiting until next week to buy the item, make the exception and buy it now.

“Watch for a great sale, combine it with coupons and store offers and buy in a higher quantity,” said Josh Elledge of SavingsAngel. “You can easily cut 50 percent or more off the things you normally buy shopping this way.”

Avoid Prepared Food

It might be convenient to grab something that’s ready to go, like a jar of spaghetti sauce, but this convenience typically comes at a higher price.

For instance, a jar of sauce could easily cost a few dollars, but a can of tomatoes might cost under $1. Be thrifty with your money on your grocery trips, and you’ll easily see your dollar savings turn into $20 or more any given month.

Consider What’s in Season

“When you buy fresh items that are in season, it doesn’t typically cost as much money,” said Cruze. It’s true. To save on food at your farmers market, or just at the store, buy what’s in season. Your receipt will reflect a good chunk of savings.