After 35 years, 3 men charged in relation to 1989 Ozarks murder of Kelle Ann Workman

Kelle Ann Workman was abducted in Douglas County and killed in 1989 only months after the body of Ronnie Johnson was found in Douglas County. Neither murder has been solved.

Thirty-five years after the mysterious death of an Ozarks woman, a man has been charged with her murder.

A grand jury indictment filed by the Circuit Court of Douglas County on Wednesday charges Bobby Lee Banks with the murder, kidnapping and rape of a woman on June 30, 1989. While the victim is unnamed in the indictment, the date listed for the victim's death coincides with the death of Kelle Ann Workman.

Kelle Ann Workman is buried at Dogwood Cemetery in Douglas County. She apparently was abducted while mowing grass at the cemetery on June 30, 1989.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase confirmed to the News-Leader on Wednesday that three people have been arrested in connection with Workman's death. The grand injury indictment also lists Leonard Banks and Wiley Belt as acting alongside Banks in the victim's death.

A press conference will be held by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department and Christian County Sheriff's Department at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Pleasant Ridge Church in Douglas County for more information.

Workman was 24 years old when she was last seen on the evening of June 30, 1989, mowing grass at the Dogwood Cemetery near the Pleasant Southern Baptist Church in Douglas County, according to previous News-Leader reporting.

Working into the evening at the cemetery wasn't unusual for Workman, but when she didn't return home that evening, her parents grew worried. What confused family and authorities further were the keys left in the ignition of Workman's parked car at the cemetery.

For several days, family and friends, community members and law enforcement searched around the Dogwood Cemetery for Workman. On July 7, Workman's fully-clothed body was found submerged in a creek in the Mark Twain National Forest near Oldfield, which was about 12-15 miles from the cemetery. Due to her body's quick decomposition, authorities were unable to determine the cause of Workman's death. Authorities believed she was killed the night of June 30 or morning of July 1.

Workman's disappearance and death has been one of several long-running cold cases in the Ozarks. Over the past 35 years, several suspects have been questioned, including Banks. In 1990, Banks took and failed a polygraph test in relation to the case, according to previous information released by law enforcement, and an ex-girlfriend informed authorities that he sought an alibi for the night Workman vanished.

