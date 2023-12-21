After 35 years, Christmas village still a work in progress for Upper Saddle River resident

UPPER SADDLE RIVER — After working on it for 35 years, resident Robert Santomarco insists his two-room Christmas village scene is still a work in progress.

"It's new every year to keep the interest going," said Santomarco, a retired graphics designer for Colgate-Palmolive. "This year I added an outdoor scene. The lake is my favorite, with a waterfall, a bear eating fish, birds flying through the trees."

Santomarco starts setting up the village in October and occupies the family room and great room until mid-January.

"There's no blueprint. It's fresh in my mind every year," Santomarco said. "I take the houses and figures out of boxes and use the boxes as the bases so they're easy to find later. I have two large bags of styrofoam for support, and for a while there are cotton balls everywhere."

Bob Santomarco has been building Christmas villages at his Upper Saddle River home for 35 years. Santomarco spends months building the set which takes up more than half of his living room.

The village has four sections that flow into one another. The oldest is an 1800s Dickens scene, accompanied by an early-1900s Vermont scene, a farm, and a 1900s cityscape. Santomarco estimates there are 150 to 200 buildings and a thousand figures but said he has lost count.

"The key is the moving parts," he said. "I want as many moving parts as possible, cable cars going up the mountain. It makes the scene come to life, keeps the eyeball moving."

Santomarco's Christmas village is part of a long tradition of Christmas scenes and Nativities.

According to legend, St. Francis of Assisi staged the first Nativity scene in 1223, complete with live animals in a cave. Over time, the traditional manger scene has expanded to include figures from a nearby village engaged in daily occupations, such as baker, a blacksmith and farmers. The Italian figures around the base of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Christmas tree date from the 1700s.

Over time, interest has grown in portraying non-religious holiday scenes, from glitter-encrusted cardboard houses in the 1950s to a booming business in villages with an endless variety of themes, including "Star Wars" and Harry Potter.

Bob Santomarco has been building Christmas villages at his Upper Saddle River home for 35 years. Santomarco spends months building the set which takes up more than half of his living room.

Santomarco said he he makes up his own themes, creating story vignettes related to family, friends and fellow residents.

"My daughter Renee lives in Ringwood, where there are a lot of bears, so there's a scene where she's shooing the bears away who are in the trash," Santomarco said. "There's a scene of my granddaughter Taylor and her boyfriend being chased at her college by a dean with a ruler. Former Police Chief Pat Rotella said he was glad to be portrayed on a motorcycle to distinguish him from patrolmen on bicycles."

His wife, Paula, a former teacher at Cavallini School, said her role in this seasonal drama is largely confined to "following him around with a dust buster" as her husband spreads cotton and styrofoam dust everywhere while setting up the village.

"It takes a lot of patience, and I try to participate, but he'll look at a scene I set up and say 'that doesn't tell a story' or 'why did you put that there,' so I leave it to him. It's something he enjoys," she said.

Bob Santomarco has been building Christmas villages at his Upper Saddle River home for 35 years. Santomarco spends months building the set which takes up more than half of his living room.

The scenes are in constant flux, Santomarco said. Smaller buildings and figures are placed farther back and higher up to enhance the feeling of perspective and distance. There are always buildings in reserve, and they change with the times.

"I used to have a Woolworth's store but took it out when they went out of business," Santomarco said. "I've gotten rid of the commercial buildings."

This is a look/no touch display, Santomarco said. Small children are carefully escorted in for a look, then carefully escorted to safer regions of the house.

"It's very delicate; one touch and it falls down," he said.

Bob Santomarco has been building Christmas villages at his Upper Saddle River home for 35 years. Santomarco spends months building the set which takes up more than half of his living room.

In case two rooms of Christmas is not enough, Santomarco said, there are wreaths and mechanical Santas standing sentry throughout the house.

"There are motion-activated Santas. When you walk by, they start singing," he said.

Santomarco concedes that his enthusiasm for his project is a puzzlement to some, who would say "look me up in an asylum some place," but he looks forward to the process all year.

"I'll go in at night and just sit there gazing at it," Santomarco said. "It gives me great pleasure."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Christmas village in Upper Saddle River NJ takes months to build