35 years for gunman in mini-mart murder

Mar. 26—LOCKPORT — A Falls man has been sentenced to a combined 35 years in prison for a murder he continues to insist he did not commit.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek turned away the claims of Halim Johnson, during a Friday afternoon proceeding, imposing a term of 23 years behind bars for his conviction on a count of first-degree manslaughter and an additional, consecutive, sentence of 12 years for a conviction on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A Niagara County Court jury took just over three hours to find Johnson, 24, a Falls Bloods gang member, known by his street name as BloodBath Riichhy, guilty of gunning down Jermaine Reynolds in the doorway of a Pine Avenue mini-mart. The jury verdict followed a two-and-a-half day trial.

In dismissing Johnson's claims that a witness at his trial had lied, Wojtaszek said there had been additional evidence of his guilt presented to the jury.

"It is remarkable how much damage you can do when you carry an illegal weapon and then become angry and shoot a person for seemingly no reason," Wojtaszek told Johnson.

Wojtaszek sentenced Johnson as a second violent felony offender, reminding him that he was "already on parole for carrying an illegal weapon" at the time of Reynold's murder. The judge said that the victim "was loved and appreciated."

"What happened, in just a few seconds, in front of the Raymart, has changed all these lives forever," Wojtaszek said.

Falls Police patrol officers, dispatched to a call of a shooting at a mini-mart at the corner of 10th Street and Pine Avenue on the evening of March 10, 2020, said they found Reynolds, 46, of the Falls, lying just outside the entrance door to the store. Officers said Reynolds had suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg.

Reynolds was treated by Falls firefighters and EMTs and then transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was later transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Story continues

Investigators said they had initially thought that Reynolds would survive his injury, but nine days after the shooting he died at ECMC.

Speaking before Johnson was sentenced, Reynolds' daughter, Raven, told Wojtaszek, "I wasn't supposed to be looking at my father lying in a hospital." She said her father, "covered in blood," told her that he "loved her," before he died.

"You murdered my father," Reynolds said, without looking in Johnson's direction in the courtroom. "No ifs, ands, or buts. You're getting a blessing by being (convicted) of manslaughter."

Reynolds death triggered a manhunt by Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal's Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force. He was located on March 23, 2020 by task force officers in the 600 block of Seventh Street.

The slaying was captured on video in the well-lit mini-mart parking lot by store security cameras. Law enforcement sources have said that there was no apparent motive for Johnson gunning down Reynolds.

Speaking before he was sentenced, Johnson offered "condolences" to Reynolds' family.

"I am truly and deeply sorry for the situation that happened," Johnson said. "I have lost close friends and family members. I feel your pain. I am not the person who committed this crime. I am not the person who did this. The person who did this could still be out there, doing the same or worse things."

Johnson told Wojtaszek, "People get wrongfully convicted all the time. I would like you to take that into consideration."

Police and prosecutors have said that Johnson was well known to them. He was arrested in February 2016, at the age of 18, on a weapons charge, following a traffic stop by Falls Police Roving Anti-Crime Unit officers.

That arrest gained notoriety because Johnson was in the company of a woman known as an outspoken champion of gun ownership and Second Amendment rights. The woman, Gia Arnold, was identified both as a "friend" and "girlfriend" of Johnson.

Two years earlier, in 2014, running on a platform that attacked the New York SAFE Act, Arnold had sought to replace then-state Sen. George Maziarz .

Johnson had been driving Arnold's car at the time of the traffic stop and when Arnold interfered with efforts by one of the RAC officers to question him, she was removed from the vehicle. After taking Arnold out of the vehicle, RAC officers found an AR-15 assault rifle by the side of her seat.

They also found a high-capacity ammunition magazine lying on the seat where Arnold had been sitting and ski masks in the back seat of the vehicle.

Arnold later pleaded guilty to a reduced weapons charge and was sentenced to probation, while charges against Johnson were dropped.

An online fundraising campaign, conducted by gun rights activists, raised tens of thousands of dollars for Arnold's and Johnson's legal expenses. Johnson has claimed he received $32,000 from the campaign.

The Gazette has not been able to verify that claim or whether any of the money generated by the campaign was actually used for legal expenses.

In January 2018, Johnson was back in court after Falls police collared him with a stolen handgun and a quantity of drugs. Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives said when they took Johnson into custody he had 7.4 grams of heroin and .22-caliber ammunition in his jacket pocket, 3 grams of crack cocaine in one of his socks and a loaded HiPoint 9-mm semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Georgia.

In Feb. 2018, Johnson took a plea deal from prosecutors that saw him plead guilty to a single count of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In return for the plea, then Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III agreed to cap Johnson's possible sentence, noting his age at the time, 19, and a lack of any prior criminal convictions.