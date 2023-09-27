After 35 years with MATC and a decade as president, Vicki Martin to retire

Milwaukee Area Technical College President Vicki Martin announced Wednesday she will retire June 30, ending her 35-year tenure in various positions with the college, including a decade at the helm.

The announcement comes after the MATC board met Tuesday evening, where none of the nine directors or Martin mentioned her impending exit from the college. However, the board's actions this summer — offering Martin a one-year contract — suggested her departure from the role might be forthcoming.

Martin is leaving a role she's held since 2014, overseeing the largest of Wisconsin's system of 16 technical colleges based on full-time-equivalent enrollment. MATC enrolled just over 29,000 students last fall, many of whom are taking classes part time.

She often cites programs focused on making college attainable as her biggest accomplishments. That includes leading the institution when it created the MATC Promise, a program that covers the cost of up to 75 credits for recent high school graduates or adults who meet certain income requirements and M3, a dual credit program for Milwaukee Public School high schoolers. Last summer, MATC launched the largest scholarship fund in the school's history.

Board actions this summer suggested Martin could leave position

In July, the MATC board offered Martin a one-year contract renewal expiring at the end of the current academic year. It also included language to end previous contracts. It was a departure from the status quo, as the MATC board has historically offered Martin multiyear contracts with automatic renewals.

The board awarded Martin a $40,000 bonus this summer, which she will be able to collect by waiting until the end of June to retire. Including that bonus, Martin has received $180,00 in bonuses from the board over the past five years.

In July, Martin told the Journal Sentinel via email she had "not finalized her timeline for consideration of retirement."

"I have considered the issue of retirement and will determine my retirement at the appropriate time and with necessary time for the Board, our employees and our partners to properly plan and transition," Martin wrote in response to questions from the Journal Sentinel.

MATC Board Chair Mark Foley said in response to questions that the board approved a one-year contract because, going forward, "we expect to consider the issue of her retirement status on a year-to-year basis."

MATC board intends to replace Martin by July

The MATC board intends to hire the next president by spring, in preparation for start date of July 1, 2024, according to a statement attributed to MATC board Chair Mark Foley that was released Wednesday morning.

The MATC board plans to create an executive committee to lead a national search for Martin's replacement, and will send out a request for proposals for an external firm "in the coming weeks," Foley's statement said.

Martin ends 35-year career with MATC

In 2014, outgoing MATC President Michael Burke gave 11 days' notice he was leaving the job for a chancellor position at Riverside Community College in California. The MATC board hired Martin to fill his spot less than two weeks later, without the use of a search firm.

At the time, Martin had already held a top-ranking administrative position since 2007. She had also been a finalist for the president's job in 2010, when Burke was ultimately selected.

Martin began her career with MATC in 1988 overseeing registration, admissions, financial aid, counseling and other student-focused administrative tasks for the Oak Creek campus. After working as a student services director, she was promoted to a regional team leader at the same campus in 1996, and two years later, to a role overseeing MATC's research and strategic planning.

Martin was named vice president of the Oak Creek campus and director of strategic planning in 2004. In 2007, she took over as executive vice president and provost, a position she held until being named president.

Cleo Krejci covers higher education, vocational training and retraining as a Report For America corps member based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact her at CKrejci@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @_CleoKrejci. Support her work with a tax-deductible donation atbit.ly/RFADonation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: After a decade as MATC president, Vicki Martin to retire in June