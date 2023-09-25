How 350,000 carpets are made each year by India's largest producer

India exports over $1.3 billion worth of handmade carpets annually. Obeetee, the country’s largest carpet maker, works with over 25,000 independent weavers. Its clients include big retailers like Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, and Pottery Barn. Obeetee’s hand-knotted carpets can take up to a year to make, and can cost over $12,000. One small mistake anywhere in the process can lead to the brand rejecting a work. We visited its factory in Uttar Pradesh to see what it takes to produce 350,000 carpets a year.

