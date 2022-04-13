350,000 Somali children at risk of death from climate change-linked drought

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·4 min read
A Somali woman holds her malnourished child
A Somali woman holds her malnourished child at a hospital in Somalia. (Feisal Omar/Reuters)

The United Nations is warning that 350,000 children in Somalia could die due to starvation unless the world rallies to provide food aid to the impoverished African nation that is in the grips of a fourth straight year of crippling drought made worse by climate change.

“As we speak now, 1.4 million children under 5 years of age are severely malnourished, and if we don’t step up our intervention, it is projected that 350,000 of them will perish by the summer of this year. The situation cannot be more dire than that,” Adam Abdelmoula of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. “So I call on all those who are able to contribute, including the Somali diaspora, the business community, the traditional and nontraditional donors, everyone, to act and to act now.”

Three years of successive drought have left Somalia's largest river, the Juba, almost entirely dry. The lack of water has affected an estimated 4.5 million people, many of whom make their living as farmers.

“Of all the droughts I have experienced in my 70 years, I have not seen anything as severe as this,” Ahmad Hassan Yarrow, a Somali resident forced from his home in search of food and water, told the U.N.

In its recently released sixth assessment of the state of the world’s climate, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that climate change and an ongoing La Niña — a climate pattern resulting in dryer weather for the Horn of Africa — were to blame for the drought and soaring temperatures baking the region.

A dead animal
An animal that has succumbed to drought conditions in Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia. An estimated 13 million people are facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa as a result of persistent drought conditions, according to the U.N. (Daniel Jukes/ActionAid via AP)

In a nation that has endured decades of political violence and extreme poverty, the effects of climate change are being acutely felt by children.

“Already in this country, 70% of school-age children are not attending school. In just one state in Juba land, the drought has led to closure of 40 schools, and that is going to be the trend in many drought-affected areas,” Abdelmoula said.

More than 700,000 people have already been displaced due to the successive years of drought, forced to walk barren roads littered with the animal carcasses, the BBC reported, to try to make it to population centers in search of food, water and shelter.

Making matters worse, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where many African countries get their wheat and cooking oil, has caused food prices to skyrocket.

“The Food and Agricultural Organization estimates that as many as 13 million more people worldwide will be pushed into food insecurity as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The truth of the matter is Putin’s war forces us to take from the hungry to feed the starving. As long as Russia continues its brutal campaign, innocent people are going to pay the price,” Cindy McCain, U.S. representative to U.N. agencies in Rome, said last week.

The combination of food and water scarcity and high prices for imported wheat mean that Somalia is looking at “a risk of famine,” Abdelmoula said.

With its Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan, the U.N. is looking to raise nearly $1.5 billion to provide humanitarian assistance to 5.5 million to aid Somalia. To date, however, it has taken in just $56.1 million, or 4 percent of that total.

A withered maize field in Kilifi County, Kenya
A withered maize field in Kilifi County, Kenya. (Dong Jianghui/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The problems are not limited to Somalia. According to the the International Committee for the Red Cross, at least one quarter of Africa's population now faces food insecurity due to factors like drought and higher prices.

Climate change is quickly becoming a constant threat for the continent. At the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, industrialized nations continued to grapple with the reality that Africa, specifically, was poised to bear the brunt of a problem that was not of its own making. While the nations at the conference reaffirmed a pledge that would see developed nations provide $100 billion annually to developing ones to help transform their economies and meet greenhouse gas emissions targets, the delivery of that money has fallen short.

Even more problematic is an agreement for rich nations to provide “loss and damage” funding for poorer ones to deal with the costs of catastrophic events linked climate change such as the ongoing drought in eastern Africa.

Of course, the dire situation in Somalia is not an isolated one. As global temperatures continue to rise, the IPCC warns, “by 2030 half the continent of Africa could be displaced as a result of climate change.”

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky asks West to ‘arm Ukraine now’ to fight off Russian invasion

    In a video posted to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent out another plea to Western countries to send weapons and supplies “to repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes.”

  • Search continues for gunman responsible for subway attack in Brooklyn

    Law enforcement is searching for the gunman who opened fire in a subway train Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York. At least 10 people were shot and many more injured. Officials have named a person of interest. CBS News correspondent Naomi Ruchim joins “CBS News Mornings” from the station to discuss.

  • UN says 1.4 million people in Ukraine lack running water

    The United Nations announced Wednesday that 1.4 million people in eastern Ukraine lack running water as a result of the fighting with Russia. Along with the lack of running water, another 4.6 million individuals are at risk of losing their water supply as at least 20 incidents of water infrastructure damage in eastern Ukraine have…

  • Suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting is now in custody, police sources say

    Police have apprehended Frank R. James, the man police identified as a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 wounded and 13 others injured, police sources told NBC New York on Wednesday.

  • Why Russia Wants Control Over Ukraine

    Russia is persevering in its war in Ukraine despite setbacks, sanctions and condemnation from many countries. WSJ’s Ann Simmons explains why deep cultural and political ties, its strategic location and potential resources have made the former Soviet Republic a target for Moscow. Photo composite: Eve Hartley

  • NYC subway shooting updates: Suspect in custody, charged with terror-related offenses

    Frank James, the man wanted for allegedly opening fire on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn, shooting 10 people, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, officials said, ending an over 24-hour-long manhunt. "We got him," New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced at a Wednesday news conference. James, 62, was spotted in the East Village, near St. Marks Place and First Avenue, and taken into custody without incident around 1:45 p.m. ET, police said.

  • Abusive bosses often blame a worker's lack of effort or care for poor performance when it's their own biases that may be the problem

    Managers who abuse their employees may be suffering from a perceptual bias. imtmphoto/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Managers may mistreat employees who perform poorly because they assume it results from a lack of diligence rather than other factors, according to research we published in September 2021. Surveys show that about 1 in 7 U.S. workers feel that their manager engages in hostile behaviors toward them. Abusive supe

  • I serve homeless people. Tennessee lawmakers' response to homelessness is absurd | Opinion

    With Senate Bill 1610, the only way to legally exist as a human being would be to keep moving and never stop. Being homeless becomes a crime.

  • Suspect named in Brooklyn subway shooting

    The NYPD confirms it now considers Frank R. James the suspect in Tuesday's shooting on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn. CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports on what we know about the suspect and how police tied him to the crime.

  • The Worst Thing You Can Be In The Ultimatum Is Child-Free

    “Psychologists agree that an ultimatum is not a good way to get somebody else to do what you want,” Nick Lachey tells the contestants in episode one of Netflix’s new show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. A strange start, considering the series’ title. But this new “social experiment” by the creators of Love Is Blind takes the idea of an ultimatum and changes the meaning of it completely, suggesting that in order to know if you want to marry someone, you’ve got to try dating other people, from a

  • Somalia at risk of famine 'catastrophe': UN agencies

    Millions of people in Somalia are at risk of famine, with young children the most vulnerable to the worsening drought, UN agencies said Tuesday, warning that the troubled nation is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

  • White House says Gov. Abbott's truck inspections causing 'significant disruptions' nationwide

    Criticism of the policy that Gov. Abbott has said is needed to curb illegal immigration continues to grow.

  • White House Braces for ‘Extraordinarily Elevated’ Inflation Numbers

    The inflation rate hit a multi-decade high of 7.9% in February and now the Biden administration is warning that the March numbers could be even worse. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that tomorrow’s Labor Department report on the consumer price index is expected to show another round of price increases in the U.S. economy, driven in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We expect March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to Putin’s price hike,” Psaki t

  • Leaders of Poland, Baltic states in Kyiv to discuss military assistance

    VILNIUS/WARSAW (Reuters) -The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding to a procession of European leaders pledging backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion. European politicians have flocked by train to the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces withdrew from the country's north in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance earlier this month. "Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted on Wednesday, along with a picture of the presidents next to a train.

  • 'I Am Jazz' co-author speaks out on book being banned in the wake of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    While the book continues to be banned, its co-author says it's at the detriment of LGBTQ youth.

  • Tennessee court rejects DNA evidence petition by inmate

    A Tennessee court on Monday declined to reopen the case of an inmate set to be executed later this month for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her two sons. Inmate Oscar Smith had filed the motion to reopen last week, saying DNA from an unknown person was detected on one of the murder weapons.

  • Student who lost her valedictorian status graduates college nearly debt-free

    Destiny Brannon went viral in 2018 after her valedictorian title was stripped by a Texas high school due to an […] The post Student who lost her valedictorian status graduates college nearly debt-free appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic's comic, dies at 67

    Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement. Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian's comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill it with his jokes.

  • Iran says preliminary deal reached on frozen funds abroad

    Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that a preliminary deal had been reached with a foreign bank over frozen funds belonging to the Islamic republic.

  • Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st woman to coach on-field in MLB game

    San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken made history Tuesday night, becoming the first woman to coach on the field during a regular season Major League Baseball game as the Giants took on the San Diego Padres. Padres' first baseman Eric Hosmer welcomed Nakken to the field with a handshake after she got the call. Nakken, in her No. 92 orange-and-white jersey, coached first base after Giants' first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected from the game.