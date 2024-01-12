$350K winning lottery ticket sold in Fayette County

Someone’s a big winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot-winning ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Fayette County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for Thursday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 14-18-24-31-40.

The Center Independent Oil on North Morgantown Street in Fairchance earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

New Castle woman made incriminating Google searches before death of boyfriend’s toddler, police say Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College Officials: Tiny fibers link couple to death of 5-year-old son in 1989 VIDEO: McKeesport Area School District drops security company after guard allegedly had sex with student DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts