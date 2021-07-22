$35M settlement reached in Tennessee opioid lawsuit

JONATHAN MATTISE
·3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A drug manufacturer announced Thursday that it has reached a $35 million agreement that would settle a Tennessee lawsuit by local governments and a child born dependent to opioids over the company's role in the opioid epidemic, though steps remain to finalize the deal.

The announcement by Endo would resolve the northeast Tennessee lawsuit by nine counties, 18 cities and towns and the plaintiff known as “Baby Doe” on the eve of a trial that was set to start Monday over how much to award the plaintiffs.

A judge already ruled the opioid firm was liable in April without holding a civil trial over its role in the epidemic, a rare default judgment he said he entered because of a “coordinated strategy” by the company and its attorneys to delay proceedings, deprive plaintiffs of information and interfere with the administration of justice.

The settlement still requires some of the plaintiffs to approve of it and trial proceedings are adjourned until Aug. 2 amid that process, the company said. In its news release, Endo said the settlement involving two of its subsidiaries “will include no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo, and the settlement value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.”

This week, governments announced potential settlements to opioid lawsuits with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson that could be worth up to $26 billion, depending on how many jurisdictions sign on. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery was one of the lead negotiators in the settlement.

Other companies, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, are close to nationwide settlements, too. But lawsuits are proceeding against regional drug wholesalers, pharmacies and manufacturers like Endo that have not reached settlements.

Gerard Stranch, who represents the plaintiffs in the Tennessee case against Endo, said he anticipated that “all matters concerning participating cities and counties” will be finalized in the coming week.

“We are pleased that after four-plus years of litigation that we have been able to reach an agreement in principle with Endo, and are grateful to the communities of Northeast Tennessee for their support in this landmark prosecution," Stranch said in a statement.

Endo, which has a U.S. headquarters in Pennsylvania, is the last remaining active corporate defendant in the 2017 lawsuit after Mallinckrodt and Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy. The lawsuit argued the company is liable under the Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act, a strategy the state Supreme Court said is allowed in a December 2020 opinion in a similar case.

The same Supreme Court ruling said local prosecutors could no longer be plaintiffs in similar cases.

The plaintiffs sued for $2.4 billion. The judge, Sullivan County Circuit Court Chancellor E.G. Moody, wrote that they have “expert testimony that supports that amount.”

Moody wrote that the company willfully withheld records during legal discovery to gain an edge at trial, also citing a dozen falsehoods from Endo’s legal team as the case played out.

The judge said the company produced almost 400,000 documents after the discovery period closed, despite saying in February 2020 that it had not withheld anything. Many of the records that the company knowingly withheld were highly relevant and in some cases directly contradict testimony by Endo’s witnesses, the judge wrote.

At the time of the default judgment, the company called the judge’s orders in the case “procedurally, factually, and legally deficient.”

___

Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

    Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”

  • Florida pastor facing U.S. Capitol riot charges has court hearing

    A 72-year-old Florida pastor facing federal criminal charges arising from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump took part in a preliminary hearing on Thursday before a judge. James Cusick Jr., pastor of the Global Outreach Ministries of Melbourne, Florida, faces four misdemeanor charges related to the riot, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Did Trump’s NC endorsement fall flat? What early fundraising numbers tell us

    Finance reports show how the U.S. Senate race is taking shape (Opinion)

  • Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

    A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year were charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced Tuesday. Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson announced at a news conference.

  • ABC News Pulls Bill O’Reilly Accuser Andrea Mackris From ‘The View’ After Talk Host Obtains Court Order To Block Appearance

    ABC News was forced to postpone the planned appearance today of one of Bill O’Reilly’s sexual misconduct accusers on The View after O’Reilly’s legal team was granted a temporary restraining order against the accuser, a former The O’Reilly Factor producer. The order was sought by O’Reilly to hold Andrea Mackris to the terms of a […]

  • California sued gaming giant Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread harassment of female staff. A male supervisor delegated his work to a female employee so he could play Call of Duty, the suit said.

    California's employment agency said Activision Blizzard's female staff were subjected to "constant sexual harassment" and paid less for their work.

  • DA investigates 'shakedowns' and 'threats' in SF's Chinatown

    DA Chesa Boudin says the letters often demand money, as much as $75,000, from the businesses with the threat of a lawsuit. It's the last thing they need, he says, after struggling through the pandemic.

  • Massachusetts couple sues eBay over 'unrelenting' harassment campaign

    A Massachusetts couple sued eBay Inc on Wednesday for being subjected to an "unrelenting stream" of threats by its employees to stifle their online newsletter critical of the e-commerce company. In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, David and Ina Steiner accused eBay of conspiring through its employees and contractors to "intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them" for their reporting in the newsletter, EcommerceBytes. Federal prosecutors have said the Steiners were subjected in the summer of 2019 to anonymous email and Twitter threats; covert surveillance; deliveries to their home including live cockroaches, a bloody Halloween pig mask and a funeral wreath; and pornography sent in their names to neighbors.

  • A 19-year-old fast-food boss says he expects to lose half his staff in the next few weeks as the labor shortage hammers restaurants

    Jason Cabrera, 19, earns $50,000 a year managing Layne's Chicken Fingers in Allen, Texas. The labor shortage is his biggest problem, he said.

  • Blizzard Harasser From Lawsuit Is Still All Over World of Warcraft, Fans Dismay

    Yesterday, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over the company’s allegedly pervasive culture of sexual harasment and discrimination.

  • ‘Giant Can of Worms’: Amazon’s Battle Against Product Recalls Is On

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. safety regulator’s decision last week to sue Amazon.com Inc. could bring clarity to a question that has long befuddled courts and state legislatures nationwide: Who is responsible when a product bought from the world’s largest online retailer hurts or kills someone?In recent years, dozens of people who say they were harmed by products, such as exploding hoverboards, defective batteries or faulty dog collars, have sued Amazon for compensation. The company argues it’s not lia

  • Only one U.S. airline ranked among the 10 best in the world — here’s who came out on top

    Many people are taking to the skies again after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination — so which airline should they choose? According to AirlineRatings.com’s annual ranking, their best bet is Qatar Airways, which topped the travel search site’s list of the Top 20 carriers around the world. To be included in the list, an airline must have achieved “a seven-star safety rating,” the website noted.

  • Record U.S. Coal Shipment to China Highlights Australia’s Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s import ban on Australian coal is proving a boon to U.S. producers.On June 28, the Frontier Unity bulk vessel left the port of Newport News, Virginia with a 136,400-ton cargo bound for steelmakers in China. It was the biggest shipment of its kind from a U.S. east coast port, according to miner Coronado Global Resources Inc. For Coronado, it marks a stark turnaround in the fortunes of its U.S. mines, which were temporarily idled in March last year after pandemic lockdowns cr

  • O’Reilly Silences Accuser Again, Blocks ‘View’ Appearance

    Ilya S. Savenok/GettyBill O’Reilly is attempting to once again silence Andrea Mackris, the former producer who in 2004 settled a sexual-harassment lawsuit with the then-Fox News star and earlier this month told her story in vivid detail to The Daily Beast.Mackris was scheduled to appear Wednesday morning on ABC’s daytime talk show The View, but on Tuesday evening O’Reilly was granted a temporary restraining order against his ex-staffer, effectively canceling her TV hit in the process. “We were n

  • 15 Romanticized Jobs That Aren't That Great, According To The People Who Do Them

    Another day, another dollar, eh?View Entire Post ›

  • Harley-Davidson Launches H-D1 Marketplace For Pre-Owned Motorcycles

    Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) has launched H-D1 Marketplace on H-D.com, an online destination to sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America. H-D1 Marketplace is launching first in the U.S. It will start with the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from participating dealer network in the U.S. Through the 'Sell My Bike' feature, customers will be able to sell their motorcycles directly into the Harley-Davidson dealer network. "The launch o

  • A Florida restaurant owner paid workers $97,000 back pay. Feds ‘bullied’ him, he says

    The owner of a white tablecloth restaurant in Miramar Beach with four-star ratings on several platforms doesn’t deny he paid $97,222 in back pay to 30 employees and a $10,903 civil penalty after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.

  • Cheesecake Factory invited a law-firm worker to interview for a server role 2 years after he applied, as restaurants struggle for staff in the labor shortage

    Some restaurants, including McDonald's and Cheesecake Factory, are calling up long-ago job applicants to fill roles during the labor shortage.

  • Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant

    Airbus on Wednesday delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin final assembly line to China Eastern Airlines, further bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co. The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting, production flight test, and aircraft delivery, Airbus said in a statement. Foreign media were not allowed to attend the delivery event in Tianjin.

  • O'Reilly accuser's appearance on 'The View' stopped by order

    NEW YORK (AP) — “The View” canceled a planned appearance Wednesday by a woman who settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill O'Reilly, after the former Fox News Channel personality sought and received a restraining order against her. O'Reilly accused his former producer, Andrea Mackris, of violating a non-disclosure agreement by talking about her experiences with him nearly two decades ago. Mackris gave an interview to the Daily Beast earlier this month detailing her experiences with O'Reilly.