35th homicide victim in Caddo Parish named

Caddo Parish's 35th homicide of the year occurred when Samjarrar Amie, 30, was shot Monday, June 26, in the parking lot of Riverdale Apartments.

Just after 8:45 p.m., Shreveport police and fire were dispatched to the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane. Upon arrival, Amie was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died at 9:26 p.m.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, the homicide remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

