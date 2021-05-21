44- to 48-count K-Cups are on mega-sale right now at Bed Bath & Beyond

Welcome to bold, rich flavor.

Keurig machines are known for churning out fast, reliable cups of joe or tea within mere minutes. But let's face it: The accompanying K-Cups that come along with them can start to add up after a while—especially if you’re a multiple-cups-a-day kinda' person. Right now is a perfect time to stock up on your favorite flavors, because Bed Bath & Beyond is having a massive sale on 44- to 48-count K-Cups, which means you can get them for as low as $.42 cents each!

For a limited time, the retailer is offering 33% off some of the most beloved coffee brands on the market, including The Original Donut Shop, Green Mountain Coffee, Dunkin' and more, dropping the price of these boxes from $29.99 to $20.

This 48-count box of Green Mountain Coffee Dark Magic K-Cups, for instance, is on sale for $20 from its usual $29.99. With more than 2,000 collective 4.7-star reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond alone, this über-bold dark roast has a full-bodied flavor that shoppers call "rich," "smooth and flavorful ... never bitter."

Shop the sale for a limited time, but hurry—popular flavors are running out quickly!

