36 amazing gifts from Nordstrom that anyone would love

Samantha Matt, Reviewed.com
·15 min read
The best Nordstrom gifts of 2020

When it comes to holiday shopping, Nordstrom has you covered in all the gift departments. Gifts for spouses, parents, kids, grandparents, friends, teenagers, and more. Aside from their large inventory of apparel, shoes, accessories, and more, Nordstrom's excellent customer service and price matching (they will match prices on items that are cheaper elsewhere) make gift shopping a breeze.

The only problem: choosing that one special gift that shines brighter than the rest for the people you love. That's where we come in. We've spent the past couple months scouring the internet for the best of the best gifts of 2020 and have found that many of our favorite gifts (including many products we tested and love!) are sold at Nordstrom. Below you'll find 36 amazing gifts you can buy at the fashion retailer, including cult-favorite items with terrific reviews, top-tested products our experts at Reviewed love, and things we own, love, and recommend.

Best Nordstrom gifts for women

1. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

Best Nordstrom gifts: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan
Best Nordstrom gifts: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

This cardigan has over 3,500 reviews on Nordstrom and a 5-star rating. I own this myself and can confirm it is actually a comfortable blanket disguised as clothing. When it comes to cardigans and sweaters, the limit does not exist for the amount one can own. They make great gifts—especially when they’re this cozy (and chic). Not shopping for a cardigan person? Barefoot Dreams also sells a robe.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan from Nordstrom for $116

2. Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe

Best Nordstrom gifts: Bliss Plush Robe
Best Nordstrom gifts: Bliss Plush Robe

This bathrobe is one of Nordstrom's newest items, and we already love it. Reviewed's Amanda Tarlton has been testing it against other popular bathrobes and so far, it has outshined the competition. Less pricey than other bathrobes, the bathrobe version of one of Nordstrom's most popular blankets is a winner and would make an excellent gift in 2020. Bathrobes, like pajamas, are things people rarely buy for themselves, but a thing that most people would definitely use—especially this winter.

Get the Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe at Nordstrom for $69

3. Ugg Slippers

Best Nordstrom gifts: Ugg slippers
Best Nordstrom gifts: Ugg slippers

2020 has been the year of the homebody. Whether they've always been a homebody or they've been home more than usual this year, you can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially Ugg slippers, many of which are extremely trendy right now.

For the trendy one, the Fluff Yeah Sandal slippers are your best best. These slippers have a nearly perfect 5-star rating from just about 5,000 reviews, and they are celebrity-approved. For more traditional Ugg slippers, the Genuine Shearling Slipper is a great backless option, and the Ansley Water Resistant Slipper is a great full-coverage option they can wear both inside and outside. The last option is the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper. With over 1,800 great reviews, these are perfect for everyone. They're well-liked, not as bulky, and are a great in-between of being wild fluffy slippers and traditional slippers.

4. Zella leggings

Best Nordstrom gifts: Zella leggings
Best Nordstrom gifts: Zella leggings

Zella's yoga pants have a nearly perfect rating from over 7,000 reviews. Yes, you read that number right. The leggings by Nordstrom's fitness brand are great for working out and lounging, and they last forever. I can confirm this, as I own a few pairs—most of which have lasted longer than the more expensive yoga pants I own.

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings from Nordstrom for $59

5. Moonlight Pajamas

Best Nordstrom gifts: Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas
Best Nordstrom gifts: Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

Pajamas are always a great gift because people rarely ever buy them for themselves, and this year, comfort calls. Nordstrom sells pajamas that people—myself included—swear by. They are the Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas, and they have just about 5 stars from thousands of reviews. I own the shorts/t-shirt version of these, as well as the nightshirt version, and they are comfortable and stylish.

Get the Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas at Nordstrom for $65

6. Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Best Nordstrom gifts: Kate Spade necklace
Best Nordstrom gifts: Kate Spade necklace

If the person you’re shopping for is simple and timeless, this Kate Spade pendant necklace could be perfect. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has over 880 great reviews, so people clearly love it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

Get the Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

7. Cozy Socks

Best Nordstrom gifts: Cozy socks
Best Nordstrom gifts: Cozy socks

Cozy socks are an excellent gift idea for anyone and everyone. While they are not something people usually buy for themselves, they make an excellent, affordable gift. These super cozy fleece lined socks by Ugg that are basically an alternative to wearing slippers, and reviewers love them. We also recommend Barefoot Dream's CozyChic socks, but those are currently sold out at Nordstrom. Stand by for when they come back in stock, though!

Get the Ugg Pom Pom Fleece Lined Socks at Nordstrom for $49.50

8. The famous Wubby Fleece Pullover

Best Nordstrom gifts: Wubby Pullover
Best Nordstrom gifts: Wubby Pullover

The Wubby's product description says wearing it is like 'being wrapped in a fluffy cloud,' and this is exactly how it feels. Not only is the Wubby extremely comfortable, but it is also trendy and recommended by both fashion bloggers and normal every day consumers. I own this and wear it often when outside in cold temperatures, and while lounging at home.

Get the Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover at Nordstrom for $39.90

9. Canada Goose Jacket

Best Nordstrom gifts: Canada Goose coats
Best Nordstrom gifts: Canada Goose coats

Two years ago, I caved and bought a Canada Goose jacket. After many northeast winters spent shivering in my decently priced parka, I was ready to invest in warmth. Yes, they are expensive, but I can confirm that they are worth the price. I used to refuse to go outside unless I absolutely had to on extremely cold days, but my Canada Goose totally changed that. It feels like I am wearing a warm blanket whenever I go outside.

If you're looking to splurge on someone who lives in a place where temperatures plummet to below freezing, a Canada Goose jacket is a great choice. I recommend any without fur on the hood. I own the Gabriola in black. Other top-rated options include the Shelburne parka and the Lorette parka.

10. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Best Nordstrom gifts: Spanx leather leggings
Best Nordstrom gifts: Spanx leather leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings have quite the following on Nordstrom (a 4.5 star rating from over 3,200 reviews) and at the Reviewed office. A few of us on staff, myself included, own and love these leggings. They are the most flattering leggings I own and every time I wear them, I get compliments. Great for dressing up and dressing down, these would make a perfect gift for those into both fashion and comfort.

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings at Nordstrom for $98

11. Tory Burch Flats and Sandals

Best Nordstrom gifts: Tory Burch Shoes
Best Nordstrom gifts: Tory Burch Shoes

Tory Burch flats and sandals are insanely popular and have been for years. Sure, they are pricey, but with thousands upon thousands of rave reviews, the people feel they are well worth the money. The Miller Flip Flop has a 5-star rating from just about 8,300 reviewers and comes in 17 different colors. The 'Minnie' Ballet Flat has just about a 5-star rating as well from nearly 2,800 reviewers.

12. Winter boots

Best Nordstrom gifts: Winter boots
Best Nordstrom gifts: Winter boots

If you’re shopping for someone who is going to have to deal with the snow and cold this winter, a new, warm pair of winter boots would make for a smart gift—especially this year. UGG sells a fantastic pair of boots named Adirondack III that I own, love, and recommend. They’re warm, comfortable, easy to put on and take off, and they go with just about every outfit. I'm not the only person who loves them, either. They have nearly. a 5-star rating from over 540 reviewers on Nordstrom's website.

Other great options for winter boots include the extremely popular Sorel Joan of Arctic snow boots that have a 4.5-star rating from over 775 reviews and of course the cult-favorite Bean Boots from L.L.Bean.

13. Madewell Jeans

Best Nordstrom gifts: Madewell Jeans
Best Nordstrom gifts: Madewell Jeans

I thought I hated jeans until I discovered Madewell jeans. They’re comfortable, they’re slimming, they never rip, and they’re a great price. Madewell also has sizes for all—petite, tall, curvy, etc. If you're not sure what kind to get, I recommend a classic 10-inch (not too low-waisted, but not too high, either) in a solid color dark wash, like Hayes Wash. These are my go-to every day jeans, and you can get them at Nordstrom.

Get the Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans from Nordstrom for $128

14. Birkenstocks

Best Nordstrom gifts: Birkenstocks
Best Nordstrom gifts: Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks slowly made a comeback over the last couple of years, and now they are once again a summer footwear staple. I own three pairs of Birkenstocks (see my review of them here) and they are so comfortable that I no longer wear other shoes during summer. Although summer is behind us, it is also in front of us (this happens every year), meaning that Birkenstocks would make a great gift for anyone you know who walks. I recommend the Arizona sandals, as well as the less expensive Essentials Arizona sandals. Both are fantastic.

15. A new designer handbag

Best Nordstrom gifts: Designer bag
Best Nordstrom gifts: Designer bag

If you're looking to splurge on someone who is into fashion, consider a chic designer handbag. This particular Chloé bag is stylish, chic, and calling my name through its calfskin leather material. With 4.5 stars from over 150 happy people, you’ve got a winner here. For a smaller, crossbody bag, a fantastic option is the Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag.

16. Designer sneakers

Best Nordstrom gifts: Designer sneakers
Best Nordstrom gifts: Designer sneakers

As "fashion sneakers" continue to rise in popularity, designer sneakers are in high demand. So much so, that sizes and styles have been selling out from a number of brands at major retailers—but luckily Nordstrom has a decent amount still in stock. These high demand sneakers include but are not limited to the popular Golden Goose sneakers, which come in tons of different styles. Spotted in production photos from the new Gossip Girl reboot, you're sure to make any fashion person's day by giving the gift of a new sneaker that looks old and has a star on it. In addition to Golden Goose, Gucci sneakers or Balenciaga shoes also make a solid gift for 2020, but act fast because sizes and styles are already limited for these too.

Get the Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker from Nordstrom for $530

Best Nordstrom gifts for the home

17. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Best Nordstrom gifts: Barefoot Dreams blanket
Best Nordstrom gifts: Barefoot Dreams blanket

At a time where we are home more often than not, a new faux fur blanket is something that could make their time spent lounging on the couch a bit more luxurious. Loved by celebrities, the Barefoot Dreams blanket is the blanket to gift this holiday season. Chrissy Teigen even recommended it as such last year on Twitter, but the recommendation is even better for 2020. Our writer Amanda Tarlton reviewed the trendy blanket and found that it is just as cozy as people claim. It comes in solid colors or an animal print. However, keep in mind that both versions seem to be selling out in certain styles already and buying now is better than later.

18. Diptyque candles

Best Nordstrom gifts: Diptyque candles
Best Nordstrom gifts: Diptyque candles

Diptyque candles are quite luxurious and wildly popular, making them an excellent gift for just about anyone on your list this holiday season. This berry scented candle from the brand has just about a 5-star rating from over 580 reviews on Nordstrom.

Get the Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle from Nordstrom for $36 - $58

19. Moccamaster KBG Coffee Brewer

Best Nordstrom gifts: Moccamaster
Best Nordstrom gifts: Moccamaster

Here at Reviewed, we've tested all sorts of coffee makers. Drip, pour-over, cold brew, espresso machines, the list goes on. Because of this, we can safely say that if you're looking to splurge on someone who loves their coffee, look no further than the best drip coffee maker, the Moccamaster. Not only does it make a great cup of coffee, its mid-century, retro design looks fantastic on countertops. Pro tip: If it's on sale elsewhere for a lower price, reach out to Nordstrom and see if they'll match the price.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer at Nordstrom for $329

20. Capri Blue Candles

Best Nordstrom gifts: Capri Blue candles
Best Nordstrom gifts: Capri Blue candles

If you're shopping for someone who loves home décor, you can never go wrong with a trendy candle as a gift. My favorite candle is Capri Blue’s Volcano scent. Not only do they smell amazing, but they come in chic jars that double as amazing home decor. Anthropologie sells tons of styles for Capri Blue candles, but my go-to's are the jar candles in blue and white. I have them all over my home.

Get the Capri Blue Watercolor Jar Candle at Nordstrom for $32

21. Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw

Best Nordstrom gifts: Bliss Plush Throw
Best Nordstrom gifts: Bliss Plush Throw

For less than $40, you can give the gift of comfort via this throw blanket with nearly 2,000 rave reviews. Nordstrom's very own popular throw blanket comes in a variety of colors, but we recommend a neutral color unless you know exactly what your giftee is looking for.

Get the Bliss Plush Throw at Nordstrom for $39.50

22. Hydro Flask

Best Nordstrom gifts: Hydro Flask
Best Nordstrom gifts: Hydro Flask

When we tested water bottles, we really enjoyed the Hydro Flask. Not only is it a fantastic water bottle, but it is also extremely trendy. A Hydro Flask makes a great gift for anyone who, well, drinks water (especially those who need to stop drinking from plastic water bottles, so me).

23. La Mer Moisturizing Crème

Best Nordstrom gifts: La Mer Moisturizing Cream
Best Nordstrom gifts: La Mer Moisturizing Cream

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has over 60,000 hearts at Sephora and over 1,900 reviews at Nordstrom with a 5-star rating. That is a lot of love. Why not spread it? (Pun not intended.)

Get the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream from Nordstrom for $95 - $2400

24. Lighted Makeup Mirror

Best Nordstrom gifts: Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror
Best Nordstrom gifts: Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror

If you’re shopping for someone who is into makeup, it can be hard to get them actual products if you have no idea what they use and love. Something easy to get the makeup lover in your life, though, would be an accessory that enhances the experience of putting makeup on: a lighted makeup mirror! The Riki Loves Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror makeup mirror is the best one we tested, as it provides perfect views and lighting for optimal makeup application. Anyone who wears makeup would love this.

Get the Riki Loves Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror at Nordstrom for $195

25. Slip Silk Pillowcase

Best Nordstrom gifts: Slip Silk Pillowcase
Best Nordstrom gifts: Slip Silk Pillowcase

If you're shopping for someone who loves their beauty sleep, give them the gift of literal beauty sleep: a silk pillowcase. It's an anti-aging, anti-sleep crease, and an anti-bed head pillowcase, and this Slip for Beauty Sleep one has 4.5 stars from over 560 people on Nordstrom.

Get the Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase at Nordstrom for $85 - $105

26. GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand

Best Nordstrom gifts: GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand
Best Nordstrom gifts: GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand

The one who loves beauty products and having fabulous hair would love the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand. When we tested curling irons, it came out on top as our favorite. Our beauty expert Jessica Kasparian says "it's intuitive, heats up quickly, and makes the sometimes painstaking process of styling my hair all-around easier."

Get the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand at Nordstrom for $199

27. Fjällräven Backpack

Best Nordstrom gifts: Fjallraven Kanken Backpack
Best Nordstrom gifts: Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

The Fjallravenn backpack is not only trendy and useful (with hundreds of 5-star reviews on Nordstrom), but they are also functional and great quality. The brand makes our favorite casual use backpack out of all the ones we tested, so we can safely say this is a great gift. No matter their age, a backpack is always nice to have, for school, work, traveling, and commuting.

Get the FJÄLLRÄVEN Kånken Water Resistant Backpack from Nordstrom for $80

28. Sugarfina Candies

Best Nordstrom gifts: Sugarfina Candies
Best Nordstrom gifts: Sugarfina Candies

Sugarfina candies are not like regular candies. They are cool candies. But really. With flavors such as bourbon, rosé, and champagne, it doesn't get much fancier than this. Last year, I gave my bridesmaids these candy cubes as a gift and everyone loved them (including me). They are an adorable, inexpensive gift.

Get the Sugarfina Peach Bellini Candy Cube from Nordstrom for $20

Best Nordstrom gifts for men

29. Ugg Slippers

Best Nordstrom gifts: Ugg slippers
Best Nordstrom gifts: Ugg slippers

We already went through this, but the people love Uggs. Every single Ugg brand item on Nordstrom website seems to have thousands of positive reviews. Can Ugg do wrong? Apparently not. The Ascot Slippers have over 1,100 5-star reviews, and the Ugg Scuff Slippers have 5 stars from over 570 reviews.

30. Polo Ralph Lauren Fleece Robe

Best Nordstrom gifts: Polo Ralph Lauren Robe
Best Nordstrom gifts: Polo Ralph Lauren Robe

As I said before, bathrobes make an excellent gift because they are things people rarely buy for themselves. This Polo Ralph Lauren robe specifically makes an excellent gift for this reason, plus the fact it's luxurious and made of velvety soft cotton. The robe has a nearly perfect rating from over 75 reviewers.

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Fleece Robe at Nordstrom for $90

31. Pajamas

Best Nordstrom gifts: Pajamas
Best Nordstrom gifts: Pajamas

Another thing people rarely buy but would wear all the time—pajamas. These flannel pajamas are stylish, comfortable, and loved by reviewers at Nordstrom. Just about 140 people gave these bad boys a 4.5 star rating.

Get the Nordstrom Men's Shop '824' Flannel Pajama Set at Nordstrom for $64.90

32. Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Jacket

Best Nordstrom gifts: Patagonia Better Sweater
Best Nordstrom gifts: Patagonia Better Sweater

Patagonia is just about everywhere right now, and the Better Sweater is probably their most popular style. The Better Sweater Quarter Zip Jacket is a fantastic option for those who enjoy being casual and well-dressed. I bought this for my husband as a gift last year and he has worn it so much, he actually became the sweater. It really is a lifestyle.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Jacket at Nordstrom for $99

33. Patagonia Vest

Best Nordstrom gifts: Patagonia Vest
Best Nordstrom gifts: Patagonia Vest

Now for something you've seen everywhere: the Patagonia vest. It is here. It is there. It is... available at Nordstrom. The vest version of the Better Sweater is a classic option.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Vest at Nordstrom for $99

34. Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Best Nordstrom gifts: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
Best Nordstrom gifts: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Stan Smith sneakers are wildly popular, available at Nordstrom, and would make a great gift for literally anyone. With a nearly 5-star rating from thousands of people, you know you're getting a great sneaker—and who couldn't use another pair of classic white sneakers?

Get the Adidas 'Stan Smith' Sneakers at Nordstrom for $80

35. Canada Goose and Moncler Jackets

Best Nordstrom gifts: Canada Goose Coat
Best Nordstrom gifts: Canada Goose Coat

As I said above, Canada Goose and Moncler jackets make a great splurge gift for those who must brave freezing cold temperatures for a good chunk of the year. These are two highly-rated splurge-worthy jackets for winter 2020.

36. Wool Coat

Best Nordstrom gifts: Wool Coat
Best Nordstrom gifts: Wool Coat

This stylish coat has a 5-star rating on Nordstrom’s website and is loved by reviewers. By John W. Nordstrom, the coat comes at a cost, but it will keep them fashionable and warm each winter.

Get the John W. Nordstrom Hudson Wool Car Coat at Nordstrom for $375

