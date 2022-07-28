36 arrested, $92K in fines issued in illegal street racing crackdown, Jacksonville police say

A crackdown on illegal street racing across Jacksonville has led to dozens of arrests.

Action News Jax first told you about a big street racing bust on Lem Turner Road back in May.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told us Thursday afternoon that at least 36 people, including two minors, have been arrested over the past few months, with hundreds of tickets given out.

JSO said the sting in May, which involved multiple agencies, deterred a lot of illegal activity. That night, more than 200 citations were handed out, as were several arrests and fines.

Action News Jax Investigates: Street racers ignoring laws and safety in Jacksonville

Some cars were even impounded.

The parking lot of Roses, where the sting took place, is still covered with tire tracks.

JSO said hundreds of people gathered there in May. Cars were doing burnouts and drifts, two things that are considered very dangerous.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Passengers were hanging out of cars while the driver floored it in circles.

JSO said Thursday while the sting helped deter more large meetups, officers are still seeing illegal activity.

Here’s the breakdown:

631 citations to date

$92,510 in traffic fines

36 people arrested

7 guns taken

13 cars taken

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO Assistant Chief Jamie Eason said a lot of tickets came from spectatorship.

“If you’re out there and you’re actually watching these meet ups and these racing and you’re taking video of it, you’ve now become a spectator of illegal activity,” Eason said. “And if you’re a passenger in a vehicle and you’re racing and that car gets pulled over, you also will get a ticket”

Ahead on Action News Jax at 5, the tactics used to deter these large, illegal street racing meetups.

JSO badge

Donald Wilcox.

Nicholas Varol.

Christopher Sheffield.

Mursal Sayfatov.

Mavlud Sayfatov.

Rakhmon Tairov.

Brian Mottern.

Paul McCloud.

Eben Lopez.

Mansur Iznurov.

Suleyman Iznurov.

Adriann Hendon.

Montel Harris.

Norma Hammond.

Shawn Hall.

Lynniss Gordon.

Tamer Fakhouri.

Tyler Etherton.

Ossama Elemelige.

Odain Duggins.

Niles Dittman.

Brandon DeVoe.

Cody Deck.

Cody Cowart.

Quantral Cannon.

Antwan Coleman.

Mauricio Clavel.

Leslie Castillo Barrera.

Andre Brown.

Sherri Benefield.

Sean Beach-Johnson.

Carlos Amador Garcia.

Yovani Arguelles.

Troy Alexander.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.