36 indictments handed down

Oct. 14—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 8 and returned 36 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

MICHAEL DONTE ROGERS, 31, Harper Woods, Michigan, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 4 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drugs.

NIKEA D. WHITFIELD, 22, Detroit, Michigan, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 4 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drugs.

MAURICE RASHAUD BARNES, 32, Macon, Georgia, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

JONATHAN ALONZO BAKER, 35, Atlanta, Georgia, Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

ALEXANDER DIMITRI LEE SIMPSON, 28, Dayton, Ohio, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

OCTAVIA ANN GREEN, 31, Centerville, Ohio, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Heroin.

JENNIFER JOAN SMITH, 24, Portsmouth, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

FLOYD W. LAYNE, 55, McDermott, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence.

JERRY L. ADKINS, III, 29, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and OVI.

ZACHARY BRADLEY, 24, Sciotoville, Ohio, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drugs, Illegal Use or Possession of Marihuana Drug Paraphernalia and OVI.

JASON LEE HOSEY, 39, Pedro, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and OVI.

BRANDON C. LANSING, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

MARY HOWARD, 54, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DWAYNE W. CARROLL, 29, Huntington, West Virginia, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

JASMINE D. SMITH, 23, Warren, Michigan, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

ALLEN R. MITCHELL, 23, Warren, Michigan, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

ANDRE CHOULAT, 43, Kenova, West Virginia, Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

EMERALD B. WATSON, 24, Huntington, West Virginia, Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

ROY H. MARCUM, III, 38, Homeless, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

RUSSELL FRANKLIN NEWMAN, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Aggravated Menacing, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability.

ANGELA R. SHEPHERD, 50, Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

JOHNNY D. FITZPATRICK, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of Drugs and OVI.

JAMES GALLAHER, 44, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, 3 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 3 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

THOMAS RAY VESTAL, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

MARY-ELLEN A. TOMBLIN, 36, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ROY H. MARCUM, 38, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

AMANDA ABSHEAR, 28, Jeffersonville, Kentucky, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

STEVEN MICHAEL ADAMS, 20, Portsmouth, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.

SUSAN L. OSBORN, 37, Chillicothe, Ohio, Theft.

JESSY R. STUMBO, 31, Sciotoville, Ohio, Theft.

KYLE FLANERY, 23, Portsmouth, Ohio, Criminal Trespass and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

TERRANCE HENRY MOSLEY, 50, New Boston, Ohio, 2 Counts Violating a Protection Order.

ISAAC ISAIAH TINDALL, 20, Hamden, Ohio, Robbery.

ANTWAN LOUIS BASS, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

YANI MARCELLAS WHITE, 24, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Petty Theft.

BLAINE HUBBARD, III, 35, Piketon, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

