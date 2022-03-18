  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

36-million-year-old fossil of "sea monster" found in desert

CBSNews
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rodolfo Salas
    Peruvian basketball player

Paleontologists on Thursday unveiled the fossilized remains of an ancient whale that inhabited the seas 36 million years ago, found last year in a Peruvian desert. Scientists called the creature a "sea monster" that "surely did a lot of damage."

"We have presented the new Peruvian basilosaurus, it is the complete skull of an archaic whale that lived 36 million years ago," paleontologist Mario Urbina, head of the team that discovered the skeleton, told AFP.

The fossil remains of a Basilosaurus&#39; skull found in Ocucaje, Peru, are displayed by paleontologists at a museum in Lima, on March 17, 2022. / Credit: ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images
The fossil remains of a Basilosaurus' skull found in Ocucaje, Peru, are displayed by paleontologists at a museum in Lima, on March 17, 2022. / Credit: ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

Urbina said the basilosaurus was found at the end of 2021 in the Ocucaje Desert in the Ica department, about 215 miles south of Lima. The desolate landscape was a shallow sea millions of years ago, and its dunes have yielded large numbers of striking primitive sea mammal remains.

Rodolfo Salas, chief of paleontology at Peru's National University of San Marcos, said that the whale was a "sea monster."

"The most incredible thing is that the skull is in a very good state of preservation, it has complete teeth; it was a first-order predator, at the top of that time that fed on fish penguins; a sea monster just as they imagine it and we think it is a new species," Salas said.

The "Ocucaje Predator," as the researchers dubbed it, was about 55 feet long and used its massive, powerful teeth to feed on tuna, sharks and schools of sardines.

"When it was searching for its food, it surely did a lot of damage," Salas said, according to the Reuters news agency.

"This finding is very important because there are no other similar specimens discovered in the world," said Urbina, a researcher at the university.

Team member Rodolfo Salas-Gismondi explained the basilosaurus differs from other known ancient whale species by its size and the development of its teeth, both of which indicate the animal was likely at the top of the food chain.

"This is an extraordinary find because of its great state of preservation," he told AFP. "This animal was one of the largest predators of its time."

"At that time the Peruvian sea was warm," added Salas-Gismondi, who heads the Department of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Natural History Museum in Lima. "Thanks to this type of fossil, we can reconstruct the history of the Peruvian sea."

The first cetaceans, like the basilosaurus, evolved from land animals some 55 million years ago.

By the late Eocene period (between 56 million and 34 million years ago), cetaceans had fully adapted to marine life.

Whales had not yet evolved, and almost all cetaceans were marine macropredators, according to the research team.

The Ocucaje Desert is rich in fossils, the researchers said, providing scientists with 42 million years' worth of evolutionary evidence.

Other fossils found there include four-legged dwarf whales, dolphins, sharks and other species from the Miocene period, between 23 million and five million years ago.

The announcement in Peru comes about two months after paleontologists said they had found an 180-million-year-old giant "sea dragon" fossil discovered in the United Kingdom.

President Biden talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping for first time since Russian invasion of Ukraine

MoneyWatch: Millions betting on March Madness with online gambling legal in more states

Finding a resolution to Russia's war on Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Four years late and a decade in the making, Nasa’s ‘mega moon’ rocket ready for test flight

    It has been a decade in development, and is four years late, but Nasa’s “mega moon” rocket finally made it to the launchpad this week ahead of its first test flight.

  • New NASA telescope's 1st photo is stunning image from deep space

    The first sharp image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured a stunningly clear photo of a twinkling star roughly more than 2,000 light-years away from Earth. The photo, released on Wednesday, shows the distant Milky Way star located in deep space about 2,000 light-years away in the Ursa Major constellation. Experts have designated the star as 2MASS J17554042+6551277. At this distance, light that was emitted by the star 2,000 years ago is just now reaching Earth, giving earthlings a clo

  • Dentist broke patient’s teeth so he could swindle insurers out of millions, feds say

    The Wisconsin dentist began to “aggressively sell” crown procedures to patients in 2015, prosecutors say.

  • 36-million-year-old whale fossil found in Peru

    STORY: LOCATOR: Lima, PeruThis is the skull of 'marine monster' A 36-million-year-old Basilosaurus, to be precise It belonged to a primitive whale who lived in prehistoric seas that covered part of what’s now Peru[Rodolfo Salas, Head of Paleontology Department, National University of San Marcos] “It was a large marine predator, estimated to have been almost 40 feet long. It was discovered by the Natural History Museum's field paleontologist, Mario Urbina, in the Ocucaje area of Ica. This place used to be covered by the sea, millions of years ago, and these animals were the largest predators at the time.” Salas says the fossil’s discovery is very important because it’s been perfectly preserved[Rodolfo Salas, Head of Paleontology Department, National University of San Marcos] “The skull and the jaw are in a right anatomical position. The teeth are complete. It’s very possible this might be a new Basilosaurus species. If this is so, there is not another fossil like this one anywhere else in the world.”

  • 3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station

    Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft at 8:55 p.m. Friday (11:55 a.m. EDT). The blastoff marked the first space crew launch since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • NASA's big, new moon rocket begins rollout en route to launch pad tests

    NASA's next-generation moon rocket began a highly anticipated, slow-motion journey out of its assembly plant en route to the launch pad in Florida on Thursday for a final round of tests in the coming weeks that will determine how soon the spacecraft can fly. Rollout of the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion crew capsule marks a key milestone in U.S. plans for renewed lunar exploration after years of setbacks, and the public's first glimpse of a space vehicle more than a decade in development. The process of moving the 5.75-million-pound SLS-Orion spacecraft out of its Kennedy Space Center Vehicle Assembly Building began shortly after 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT) under clear skies at Cape Canaveral.

  • The Amazon outlet is jam-packed with deals: Check out this week's 8 best buys

    Save up to 60 percent at the Amazon outlet! There's a little something on sale for everyone —including top-rated sheets that won't make you sweat.

  • Pheromone traps turn murder hornets into murdered hornets

    It was the height of the pandemic when we got hit with a major plot twist. Asian giant hornets, commonly referred to as murder hornets, had made their way to the United States. It’s a plotline which didn’t really pay off, fortunately. The giant hornets, known by their scientific name Vespa mandarinia, haven’t really grabbed a foothold, at least not yet, but studies suggest they could spread across western North America, and they’re already a considerable challenge in other parts of the world. As

  • Watch: Courageous zebra rescues baby from lion attack

    The accompanying footage, showing a mother zebra rushing to the rescue of her foal under attack by a female lion, might be difficult for some to watch.

  • A North Carolinian is the U.S. watchman for rising seas. And he’s worried.

    A scientist who grew up in Raleigh and attended NC State University is NOAAs’ leading expert on how fast and how far sea levels will rise.

  • During Eustis clean-up event, volunteers discover drilled gopher tortoise shells

    Volunteers tidying up woods off Gettford Road in Eustis found more than a dozen gopher tortoise shells with holes apparently drilled into them.

  • Man pleads guilty to taking 2 baby bears from their den

    A Northern California man who admitted to taking two bear cubs from their den and notified officials after he was unable to care for them pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited species, wildlife officials said. Cody Dylon Setzer, 29, and a co-worker who has not been identified and cooperated with authorities took the month-old bears from their den in a tree that had fallen across a forest road, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday. Setzer contacted wildlife officers on March 9, 2019, and told them he had found the baby bears along Highway 263 north of Yreka in Siskiyou County, the department said.

  • NASA’s new climate change GIF made the internet go crazy

    NASA has released an updated visual showcasing the temperature changes from 1880 to 2021. The climate change GIF took off on Reddit, garnering over 48,000 upvotes on one of its many subreddits. The GIF was pulled from a video that NASA shared on March 15, 2022. In the video, NASA showcases how global temperatures have … The post NASA’s new climate change GIF made the internet go crazy appeared first on BGR.

  • NASA releases awe-inspiring image taken by James Webb Space Telescope

    NASA announced, on March 16, the James Webb Space Telescope achieved another milestone, taking its first in-focus image of a bright star as it prepares to dive deep into the depths of the universe.

  • Wave Motion wins $1.3M award to work on prototype jet-gun launcher for U.S. Navy

    Everett, Wash.-based Wave Motion Launch Corp. has been awarded $1.3 million to support the venture’s efforts to develop a barrel-less launcher technology that could eventually be used to send payloads to space. Wave Motion was selected for project funding from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division via the Naval Surface Technology and Innovation Consortium. NSTIC offers federally funded research and business opportunities related to naval surface technology innovation, wi

  • Deep-Sea Octopuses Are Making Shelters Out Of Human Trash

    Researchers set out analyze the creative ways that octopuses use garbage in the ocean.

  • Big new California reservoir on track for $2.2B federal loan

    A long-delayed plan to build a giant reservoir in Northern California to help withstand the U.S. West’s notorious droughts got a huge financial boost on Thursday when the federal government signaled its intent to loan the project nearly $2.2 billion — about half of the cost to design, plan and build it. The project still must clear some regulatory processes before construction, including an environmental review in which the project is facing fierce resistance.

  • How a jetpack design helped create a flying motorbike

    The developers of a powerful mini aircraft hope it will be used by the armed forces.

  • Weather OK for Friday night SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral

    Conditions should be favorable for the Space Coast's next rocket launch, a SpaceX mission that will see a Falcon 9 fly from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter will continue flying on red planet

    The small Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently completed its 21st flight on the planet.