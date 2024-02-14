36 Ohio companies are among the best employers in the US, Forbes says. These made the cut

Cincinnati Children’s ranked No. 71 among the best large employers in America by Forbes.

Numerous Ohio employers are among the best in the U.S.

Forbes released its lists of best large and midsize employers in America for 2024, and dozens in Ohio made the cut. To compile the lists, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 170,000 U.S.-based workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees.

Companies with 1,000-5,000 workers qualified as midsize. Those with more than 5,000 were designated as large.

Here are the top employers in Ohio, as ranked by Forbes.

Best large employers in Ohio, according to Forbes

No. 26, Progressive, Mayfield Village.

No. 42, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus.

No. 68, Marathon Petroleum, Findlay.

No. 71, Cincinnati Children’s, Cincinnati.

No. 82, FirstEnergy, Akron.

No. 104, Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati.

No. 114, American Electric Power, Columbus.

No. 115, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland.

No. 139, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

No. 144, Applied Industrial Technologies, Cleveland.

No. 166, Ohio State University, Columbus.

No. 217, Cardinal Health, Dublin.

No. 272, Bath & Body Works, Columbus.

No. 312, Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland.

No. 364, Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus.

No. 368, Nationwide Mutual Insurance, Columbus.

No. 428, Crown Equipment, New Bremen.

No. 437, Cleveland-Cliffs, Cleveland.

No. 486, American Greetings, Cleveland.

No. 489, JM Smucker, Orrville.

No. 494, Cintas, Cincinnati.

No. 535, Great American Insurance, Cincinnati.

No. 557, Owens Corning, Toledo.

No. 583, Lubrizol, Wickliffe.

No. 585, Marco’s Pizza, Toledo.

No. 587, Designer Brands, Columbus.

Best midsize employers in Ohio, according to Forbes

No. 14, Cleveland State University, Cleveland.

No. 63, Absolute Health Services, North Canton.

No. 104, Sinclair Community College, Dayton.

No. 116, Hyland Software, Westlake.

No. 120, Heinen’s Grocery Store, Warrensville Heights.

No. 125, Ohio University, Main Campus, Athens.

No. 163, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Cleveland.

No. 182, Southwest General Health Center, Middleburg Heights.

No. 260, InfoCision, Akron.

No. 348, Discount Drug Mart, Medina.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 36 Ohio companies listed among best employers in US, per Forbes