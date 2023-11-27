36-year-old avid ice climber dies after fall near Montana waterfall, rescuers say

A 36-year-old “avid ice climber” died after falling near a Montana waterfall, rescuers said.

A GPS device sent an alert to authorities at 3:19 p.m. Nov. 25, the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Shortly after, someone called 911 and said they saw an ice climber fall near Grotto Falls in Hyalite Canyon, rescuers said.

Rescuers said they went to the Grotto Falls trailhead and found the injured ice climber, Kyle Allen Rott.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of blunt force trauma of the head from his fall, rescuers said.

His death was accidental, rescuers said.

The 1.5-mile trail to Grotto Falls is described as popular and easy, according to Visit Montana. Hyalite Canyon, however, is a well-known spot for ice climbing with multiple rocky routes for climbers.

Hyalite Canyon is about 10 miles south of Bozeman.

