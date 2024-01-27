36-year-old Florence man dies after vehicle collision on Highway 101

A 36-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car on Highway 101 near milepost 193 on Monday morning.

Oregon State Police says officers responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. where they learned a southbound Toyota Tacoma operated by Florence resident Timothy Sweet, 70, struck a man standing in the middle of the southbound lane wearing dark clothing.

The man, 36-year-old Justin Warmuth, of Florence, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sweet was not injured and cooperated with investigators following the collision, according to state police.

The highway was impacted for approximately 4.5 hours during the investigation, according to Oregon State Police.

