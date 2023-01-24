36-year-old found dead Sunday identified

Des Moines police department identified the fourth homicide victim of 2023 as 36-year-old Daniel Porter Lovett.

Law enforcement responded at about 6:23 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a person down in the 3700 block of East 39th Court, according to a Des Moines police news release.

First responders found Lovett deceased with an apparent gunshot injury in the yard of a home, according to the release. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

