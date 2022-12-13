36-year-old hiker vanished 11 days ago in California. His SUV is also missing, cops say

The search is on for a man who vanished 11 days ago after going on a hike in California, officials said.

On Dec. 5 at around 9:05 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received reports that Hugo Oliver Moralessantamaria was missing, according to a news release.

The man’s family and friends had not heard from him since he went to go hiking on Dec. 2, deputies said.

The 36-year-old called his mom to tell her he was going hiking at “either Deep Creek Hot Springs or the Land of Medicine Buddha in Soquel,” according to VVNG.

The Victorville Police Department responded to the call and took a missing person report, according to the Dec. 13 release.

Moralessantamaria is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds, police said. He has pink and green hair, brown eyes and a short beard with a mustache.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials urge the public to keep an eye out for the man and his car.

He has a white Nissan Murano with California license plate number 6TFA280, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Blake Foyil with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Victorville is about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

